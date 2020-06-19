The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland announced Jill Snyder has resigned as executive director.

To ensure a smooth executive transition, Snyder, who served as executive director for 23 years, will continue to consult with the board and senior management team over the coming year.

In a June 19 media release, Snyder said she came to the decision with the understanding that the world at large – and the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland in particular – are in a powerful moment of disruption and possibility.

“For that reason, as deeply as I love moCa and as proud as I am of what I have built over the years with our board, staff, and community, with my departure I embrace this as an opportunity to advance the movement for change that is now sweeping through our culture,” Snyder said. “Through recent programming, moCa has demonstrated a desire to work in the territory of inclusion, equity, and community. Now it is time to select a progressive and innovative leader for the next phase in our history who will carry forward this work with new passion. For that new leader to have a seat at the table, I willingly give up my chair.”

Snyder assumed leadership of the Cleveland Center for Contemporary Art in 1996 and subsequently renamed the institution the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland. She was also responsible for launching the initiative to relocate the museum to a more prominent and active site in the city.

“The Board expresses its deepest gratitude to Jill for her tireless work on behalf of our institution and for the innumerable contributions she has made for our members, patrons, and the community at large,” moCa Board President Larry Oscar said in the release. “In keeping with the ideals that she has articulated, members of our Board are already involved in efforts for inclusion and equity in their careers and communities, and they have made these goals a priority at moCa as well. We now turn to the work of identifying a visionary new leader who will maintain and advance moCa’s artistic and programmatic mission while opening us to the new possibilities that come with change.”

A search committee for a new executive director will begin this summer. Until the position is filled, deputy director Megan Lykins Reich will assume the role of interim executive director.