The Solon Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on an upcoming Friday, designed to detect impaired drivers before they can hurt themselves or others and to educate the public about the dangers of drunk driving.
In 2020, alcohol-related crashes accounted for 37% of all traffic deaths in Cuyahoga County, according to a June 10 news release from the Solon Police Department. This number represents 41 preventable deaths in the county alone in one year.
“Since impaired driving accounts for a large percentage of our region’s traffic safety deaths, it is imperative that we find ways to keep impaired drivers off the roadways and, through active enforcement programs such as sobriety checkpoints, convince those who are impaired not to get behind the wheel in the first place,” Sgt. Anthony Horvath said in the release.
The Solon Police Department uses a dual approach that combines sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols to combat impaired driving, the release said. At sobriety checkpoints, law enforcement officers stop all vehicles entering the checkpoint, when traffic flow permits, to evaluate drivers for indications of alcohol or drug impairment. Saturation patrols involve targeted enforcement of specific areas to identify and arrest impaired drivers, according to the release. Officers look for signs of impaired driving like excessive speed, weaving or driving left of center.
Together, the two approaches allow officers to focus on areas with high crash histories and raise the odds that impaired drivers will be caught.
“Highly visible and well-publicized checkpoints are an important part of the message that police departments are actively enforcing impaired driving laws,” Horvath said in the release. “We want the public to know we are out there. We want people to read about the checkpoints and tell everyone they know that we’re cracking down on impaired driving. Our goal is for everyone on our roadways to be safe.”
Solon police reminded people to make smart choices if they are going to be drinking by designating a driver, calling a cab or using a rideshare service, staying at home or a hotel, or calling a friend or family member for a ride.