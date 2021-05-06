A social media campaign did what six years and several rabbis could not do for a Cleveland Heights woman: secure her a get, or Jewish legal divorce, from Vladimir B. Victor.
The words “Vladimir Victor Get Refuser since 2015” appeared above a photo of him on social media. Below his photo read, “President of Taylor Road Synagogue.”
Rivka Joseph may have been first to post a photo of Victor on her Facebook page with a pink background. The post drew more than 150 likes and 11 shares. Some who commented advocated for a public protest.
The woman, Marina, identified herself as a victim in a May 5 telephone call to the Cleveland Jewish News and the CJN is withholding her last name.
Marina and Victor were married Feb. 22, 2000, according to a legal filing in the Ohio 8th District Court of Appeals. They had one child together. Marina had a daughter from a previous marriage. On Aug. 17, 2015, Victor filed for divorce in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. They received a civil divorce Jan. 28, 2019.
“If a husband refuses a get, it’s really problematic,” Rabbi Benjamin Blau of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood told the Cleveland Jewish News May 3, adding women cannot remarry if their husbands refuse to dissolve the marriage religiously through a Jewish divorce. “There’s very little recourse. Their marriage had dissolved, and she just wanted him to serve by giving her the get and he refused for a long period of time.”
Blau said Marina enlisted his aid. Blau serves on the Va’ad HaRabbonim of Greater Cleveland, but not its rabbinical court called a Beth Din.
“It wasn’t working in Cleveland. Why? I don’t know,” Blau said. “Ironically, sometimes it’s easier for a court that’s just being objective and doesn’t have any connections to individuals.”
Blau put Marina in touch with the Beth Din of America in New York, a panel consisting of Rabbis Mordechai Willig, Dani Rapp and Michoel Zylberman, who on April 10 issued sanctions against Victor.
“In light of Mr. Victor’s failure to arrange a get notwithstanding the directive from the undersigned to do so, we now introduce this announcement of …. distancing measures,” the three rabbis wrote.
Those measures included directives for Jews not to speak with Victor and not to invite him to parties. They also included institutional sanctions, including not holding any elective or appointive position, his name to be announced on a regular monthly basis at the conclusion of Shabbos services and that it be published in the bulletin of the synagogue “with respect to the refusal to deliver a get to his wife.”
In an April 19 ruling, the rabbis called for the sanctions to remain in place “until such time as he participates in the get process.”
After the ruling, signs about the sanctions were posted around Greater Cleveland.
Blau said Marina was initially pleased with the response of the Beth Din of America.
“I know that she’s been frustrated,” Blau said, “so I was happy for her that she reached this point.”
Still, Victor did not relent. Then came the Facebook postings of May 3.
“... Sad to have to share but we cannot bury our heads and stand idly by while victims of abuse suffer,” Lisa Muskal wrote on her Facebook page as she shared the photo of Victor.
Within hours of the social media postings, Victor agreed to deliver Marina’s get, releasing her to marry another Jewish man, if she chooses.
In a Facebook message to the CJN May 3, prior to Marina’s May 5 call with the CJN, Joseph wrote Marina “does not want to have more publicity.”
The buzz continued on social media, with the initial posts coming down and updated posts going up.
On May 4, Muskal posted the same photo of Victor with the words “MAZAL TOV!!” and “MARINA IS FREE!!!” across it. She also reposted Yoyo Moore’s post, “MAZAL TOV!!!!! (Did you know that is the appropriate response when someone receives their get). Marina got her Get today after six long years. Six years too long. Thank you to everyone who supported her, especially Rabbi AJ Kushner, Rabbi Burnstein, Rabbi Hirschfeld, Tzvi Rokowsky and Simcha Mann!!!”
When reached by the CJN May 4, Victor said he was in services and asked a reporter to call back May 5. Attempts to reach Victor before deadline May 5 were unsuccessful.