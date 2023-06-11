The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood hosted a conference for Traction Rec users from May 22 to May 24. Traction Rec is a software product of the Salesforce platform, and The J was one of the service’s first five adopters.
“The primary software that the JCC uses to run our business, every aspect of it, is a software called Traction Rec and it is built on the Salesforce platform,” Jill Davidson, director of information management systems at The J, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Since The J started using the software, it has grown to serve 25 other Jewish community centers, more than 800 boys’ and girls’ clubs and many YMCAs, she said.
“It’s grown tremendously and we’ve been networking and connecting with each other informally over the last few years,” she said. “We had a virtual conference last year, but everyone was really itching to get together and have big picture conversations on a high level with a good diversity of professionals across job functions and divisions.”
The Mandel JCC was approached by the software company and asked if it would host the conference, Davidson said.
Attendees were most excited about the opportunity to gather in person after having to meet virtually for several years during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. They hailed from across the United States and enjoyed several of Cleveland’s offerings while in town, including an outing to Pinstripes in Orange.
“Cleveland put on its very best face for these participants,” Davidson said.
By the end of the conference, attendees decided there will be another conference held next year in Scottsdale, Ariz., she said.
“This was the first-ever JCC Traction Rec user conference that was held,” Mandel JCC CEO Rabbi Carnie Rose told the CJN. “It sort of was germinated from the ground up. One of our staffers, Jill, has become an expert in Traction Rec … she sent it out there in an informal way and the next thing we knew, we had 65 participants from all over the country because everybody is working with this new software.”
The primary highlight of the event was people being able to be together, Rose said, adding that the opportunity was very consequential for The J because they had been doing things virtually for so long.
It also served as a testament to The J’s positive reputation among Jewish community centers throughout the country, Rose said.
“If we’re relevant, if we’re cutting-edge, if we’re thought leaders, people will participate,” Rose said. “So, it was a great lesson not only for this particular issue, but in general in the programming that we do at the JCC, and I think the Mandel JCC has always been in that position, but this sort of reaffirmed that notion for us.”