Spark Hotels is a family-owned and operated hospitality firm headquartered in Solon and filling a need in the community.
The firm traces its foundation back to Navin Patel, who has worked in the hospitality business since the 1980s. Led by the founder’s son, Amit Patel, as president, and Bhavesh Lad, chief operating officer, it became Spark Hotels in 2015.
“We’ve developed hotels, we’ve acquired many hotels, we’ve done expansions,” Amit Patel told the Cleveland Jewish News July 14. “So, we have a number of projects that we’ve worked on and have experiences from all aspects of hospitality.”
With ties to the east side, Solon has become an important location not only for the Patel family, but the family business as well. Spark Hotels seven properties include one in Solon, two in Cleveland, two in Mayfield, one in Mayfield Heights and one in Westlake.
“As operators – and local operators – we’re a boots-on-the-ground-first company,” Lad told the CJN July 14. “We only operate properties that we can get to, drive to, in a day, and we typically visit several of our hotels on a daily basis. Each of our properties’ GMs and local teams are involved in the local chamber, especially in, for example, Solon, and we’ll continue to make sure that our teams are involved in the local community because it’s important to give back for us.”
Recently, Spark Hotels has also partnered with Green Harvest Capital, forming Spark GHC. This came from both companies being based in Northeast Ohio and looking to grow.
“When we met with them through a common banker, we realized that we’re very like-minded and that we could help each other,” Lad said. “They want to grow into another vertical, and we wanted to grow the hospitality portfolio with our experience. And so, leveraging their capitalizing ability, our operating experience and asset management skills was kind of the perfect blend of skills to help us launch what is now know as Spark GHC.”
He said the firm is always looking for opportunities to build out the market and into neighboring markets, while Spark GHC will take more of a look at the Midwest as a whole.
The city of Solon presents a unique opportunity for the hospitality business due to its growth and as the home of several large corporations.
“We felt that there is a need for additional hospitality for the corporate demand generators in this market,” Patel said. “So, we (started) the process (of building a hotel) in 2015, and then we opened the hotel in 2018 in Solon. So, it’s very important to understand that the east side of Cleveland, this market that we’re in right now, there’s a lot of need and demand for hospitality.”
As the demand in Solon grows, there is some possibility for a new hotel as part of the District, a proposed mixed-use development at the site of the former Liberty Ford on Aurora Road.
“We’ve been having some discussions with the developer and there is some opportunity potentially to have a hotel on that site,” Patel said. “I would say it’s very early stages, but we are assisting and exploring options for that area to see if there’s a feasibility of supporting a lifestyle-type of hotel at that development.”