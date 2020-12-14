Solon High School canceled its Dec. 12 ACT test due to an insufficient number of staff members available to proctor and facilitate the in-person standardized test on this date.
Extensive safety protocols are needed to safely administer SAT and ACT tests during the COVID-19 pandemic and require more staff members than in the , according to a news release from the school district. The tests also attract students from many surrounding communities for in-person testing.
The district administered two ACT and three SAT tests in-person earlier this fall when other schools were not able to do so.
The next ACTs are scheduled in February and March at Solon High School. Students will have multiple opportunities to take the tests second semester.