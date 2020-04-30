Solon canceled all special events and its bicentennial celebrations for the remainder of the year.
“As always, the health, safety and welfare of our residents, visitors, staff and families remains our top priority, and we made this very difficult decision with their best interest in mind,” said Mayor Eddy Kraus in an April 28 news release. “We were looking forward to celebrating our bicentennial with family, friends, neighbors and community members, but it is just not possible under the current situation. Having large events would put the Solon community at risk, and we have to do what is right to stay safe and to continue to follow the recommended social distancing guidelines and group gathering limitations.”
Events affected by this cancellation include: the Memorial Day celebration scheduled for May 25, all remaining bicentennial events, Independence Day fireworks that were scheduled for July 2, Solon Home Days scheduled for July 24 through 26 and Fall Festival scheduled for Oct.17.
“We are looking forward to the day when we can all come together once again,” Kraus said. “Thank you to all of our Solon residents and businesses for your understanding and cooperation. Please continue to support our local establishments in this difficult time.”