Among the first summer camps to be canceled are Solon’s Summer Camp and Adventure Camp for 2020.
“We have approximately 380 campers registered each day, and with that large of a number, social distancing just isn’t possible,” Tracy Sullivan, director of community & cultural enrichment, and Dina Snook, program coordinator, wrote in an email April 24.
“Some of the field trip locations will not be able to accommodate a camp this size under new regulations, while other locations are unsure of when, or if, they are reopening. The use of school buses is also extremely limited, as we would have to go down to one child per seat.
“Ultimately, the safety and health of campers and staff were our deciding factors. There is just no way that we could provide a safe, happy, playful camp while social distancing and with so many planned activities and events removed from the schedule.”
Those who have paid will have the funds placed in their account credit to be used for future programming and memberships at the Solon Recreation Department, unless a request is made receive a refund. To request a refund, contact Snook at dsnook@solonohio.org. Refunds can take weeks to arrive and will be sent to the home address on file.