Providing an interactive and creative environment for the community, Solon Center for the Arts offers a variety of activities for people to express themselves and be creative in a way that is meaningful to them.
Tracy Sullivan, the director of Solon Center for the Arts, started in 2014 and split her roles between the art center and the recreation department until being promoted to the director position in 2020.
Sullivan has been working with the city of Solon since she was 15, displaying a passion from a young age to make a difference in her community. Her goal is to maintain a welcoming environment for people to thrive, explore their personalities and grow – creatively.
“We want to provide a chance for the community to experience art,” Sullivan said. “All forms of art. In a community friendly, enriching environment and create a safe place for the kids to come.”
Sullivan said she is proud to work with an organization that helps children find their niche, whether that be dancing, singing or art. They focus on encouraging the children to work toward their goals – even guiding some of them toward Broadway.
“We consider ourselves a stepping-stone for many kids who go on to do great things,” she said. “Their first time on stage is in our building and now we have people performing on Broadway.”
She said the Solon Center for the Arts differs from other art centers by being a part of the city and collaborating with other departments including the senior center and recreation center.
Being a part of the city, they can intertwine offerings and involve the art center with other events happening in Solon.
“One of the things that I think is different for the Solon Center for the Arts compared to other art centers around, is that we are part of our city and because of that we’re intertwined with the senior center and the recreation center,” Sullivan said. “So, we do a lot in combination with the other departments – for instance, our theater group will be performing at home days coming up.”
The Solon Center for the Arts offers activities ranging from pottery to ballet. They are currently trying to include more classes for adults and teens, but their focus is to provide creative guidance to children.
“We cover four disciplines,” Sullivan said. “We do art, dance, music and theater. We have classes for a range of different hobbies including pottery, drawing and group dance classes. We are trying to include more adult classes and teen classes, but we do a lot for children.”
Understanding that there are children who are not interested in sports, the Solon Center for the Arts takes pride in giving them a chance to find their calling and have a place to socialize and relate to other children, she said.
“There’s a lot of kids who aren’t into sports and stuff like that,” Sullivan said. “So, it’s nice to know that those kids who may not have their niche otherwise, this is their second home.”
Sullivan said the most rewarding part of her job is providing children with a safe place where they can be themselves, unconditionally. Being a part of watching them grow and thrive at Solon Center for the Arts is her inspiration.
“Babies start our dance classes or our art classes and continue until they hit high school and to see that this is where they thrived, and knowing we were able to provide them with the outlet they needed, is incredibly rewarding,” she said.
