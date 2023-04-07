Solon Chabad hosted its Inauguration Gala April 2 to celebrate the opening of a new social hall – a 14,000-square-foot addition that is just the latest for a community that has been growing for 31 years.
As Rabbi Zushe Greenberg told the Cleveland Jewish News April 3, the Chabad Jewish Center of Solon was created after his in-laws, Rabbi Leibel and Devorah Alevsky, the heads of Chabad Northeast Ohio, identified a need as more Jewish people moved to Solon, and he received the blessing of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.
“We started with ... zero, I would say, and little by little, we built it up,” Greenberg said. “We met one family at a time, one person at a time, and we got to know people until we put together a congregation.”
Over the years, Solon Chabad grew to include a preschool, Hebrew school and a camp, all utilizing the basement of its building – inaugurated in 2004 – for events and lifecycle celebrations. As the community continued to grow, so too did the need for a larger space to accommodate big events.
On Jan. 19, 2021, Solon City Council approved plans for the addition, and the project broke ground that fall as Willoughby-based Marous Brothers Construction began work. Greenberg said the construction was completed in one year, just in time for the new facility to be used for the High Holy Days in 2022.
The addition, designed by Ron Kluchin Architects, features a social hall able to accommodate 358 people, a basement, an outdoor patio space and additional parking spaces.
“The real pride is not so much about the building, but about the community,” Greenberg said. “What makes a community is not buildings – many institutions have buildings. It’s about the people who come here.”
And the people have been coming, as close to 300 attended the April 2 gala, which he said was a time to say “thank you” to God for bringing the community together and give thanks to not only the donors, but the whole community for all their contributions.
“Saying ‘thank you’ in Judaism is a very important value because it comes from a place of recognizing that we cannot do it alone,” Greenberg said. “And it comes from a place of a sense of humbleness and understanding that it’s all a blessing from God.”
The following day, the preschool welcomed over 150 people to the social hall for a model seder for preschool families ahead of Passover.
While Greenberg envisioned the space being used more for weekends and big events, the new addition is now in constant use, whether for holiday parties with preschool families, Hebrew school families, or celebrations and performances, he added.
“Only now we realize how much it was needed,” he said.