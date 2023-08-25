Solon Chamber of Commerce held its 2023 Swing for the Green annual golf outing Aug. 21, welcoming a sold-out field of 144 golfers at Signature of Solon.
The outing was a scramble format, according to a news release, allowing all levels of golfers to play the private course at Signature. It was also the first golf outing that Marilyn McMillin attended as president and CEO of the chamber. She was promoted to oversee the chamber in Oct., 2022.
McMillin thanked chamber members, golfers, sponsors, volunteers, Signature of Solon Head Golf Professional Dan Banks and his team, the Solon Chamber board, golf committee and staff, in the release.
“The outing really is a team effort and would not be possible without everyone’s support and participation,” McMillin said. “The annual golf outing is the main fundraiser for the Solon Chamber of Commerce.”
The event included several raffles and contests to win prizes. The two “Super Cart” winners were Christine Shibley of Yours Truly Solon and Ryan Nichols of University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.
Contest winners included David Buchman of Swagelok for “Beat the Pro” contest, Pete Theofilos of Superior Beverage Group for “Longest Putt,” Jeff Mack for “Closest to the Pin,” and Alex Trusnik for the putting contest.
With a score of 55, the Accounting & Business Connection, Inc.’s team of Natalie and Nick Liberatore, along with their son, Luke Liberatore, and their friend, Brett Dubin, were the winning foursome of the outing. Natalie Liberatore serves as board treasurer.
The grand prize raffle winners were Jeff Carducci of McDowell Real Estate, winning the booze barrel; Dr. Pat Poland of Solon Family Dentists, winning the gift card tree; and Shibley, winning the sports fanatic prize.
Publisher’s Note: Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher & CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, is a member of the Solon Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.