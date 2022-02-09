As the city of Solon prepares to finalize agreements with the Cleveland Metroparks to manage construction and day-to-day operations of the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail that would obligate the city to contribute an amount not to exceed $4.25 million, three people spoke in favor of the arrangement at a Feb. 7 city council meeting.
There were no objections from residents or business owners at the Feb. 7 meeting.
Nancy E. Meany, Ward 5 council member, said there would be no formal action on the ordinance by council or administration at the Feb. 7 meeting.
Dan Sirkin, president and owner of Solon Bicycle, called it a win-win for the city.
“At this point I can’t really see anything bad about this trail,” Sirkin said Feb. 7. “I’ve been talking to people for years about it at this point.”
He said he’s been talking with people about the concept for years.
“Everyone is super excited about it,” Sirkin said. “We plan on hosting group rides every other week, family rides. ... As an added bonus it’s safer and it boosts property value.”
Solon will provide all of the funds for design, construction, permits, inspection and fundraising for the project, to be appropriated by Solon City Council.
Solon received a $499,208 award from the Clean Ohio Trails Fund for the project in 2018. The same year, it received a $300,000 Ohio Capital Budget grant for it in 2018. The 50-year lease and management agreement allows for two extensions. The Metroparks, which will design, construct and manage the trail’s day-to-day operations, will pay Solon $1 per year, according to terms of the draft agreement.
The proposed four-mile hiking and biking trail would include 2.1 miles within Solon. It will run along the former Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Co. railroad line and will extend from SOM Center Road, next to the Carter Lumber property and the Aldi/Hobby Lobby shopping center in Solon, into Bentleyville, through the Metroparks and eventually to Chagrin Falls.
Jeremy Zelwin, Ward 3 Solon city councilman, said the trail that goes through his ward and impacts the most homes has garnered negative feedback in the past and that he was surprised that no one objected at the Feb. 7 meeting, although there are additional opportunities to comment.
Zelwin described the meeting as “tame” in comparison with feedback from past meetings.
“Now that said there were a handful of residents in the audience that did not speak that live on one of the more impacted, I would say, the most impacted street for the trail,” Zelwin told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 8. “They’re very concerned about their privacy.”
A special council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 when a discussion and public comment session at which Metroparks will be represented. A third and final reading will take place at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
Zelwin said the biggest cost will be for a bridge across the Chagrin River that will link the Solon trail to a trail in Bentleyville that goes to Chagrin Falls.
The project is not expected to cost $4.25 million, but additional funds are being set aside, and the city will continue to seek additional grants, to ensure that the trail is top notch, safe and appropriate screening is provided for residents who live along the trail, according to a Feb. 2 release.
Once the two agreements have been approved and the Metroparks has secured an engineering firm for the project, representatives will engage each individual property owner to assess screening needs and discuss options, according to the news release. Both the Metroparks and the Solon Police Department will provide policing and monitoring of the trail, the release said.
Some preparation work for the trail will begin in 2022, but the majority of the trail installation is expected to take place in 2023.
Questions and concerns about the trail project for the city should be sent to communications@solonohio.org.