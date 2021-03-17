Solon City Schools announced it will return to in-person learning five days a week for all K-12 students beginning March 29.
In an email sent to school district families March 12, the district said the decision is a result of no new reported COVID-19 cases from students and staff for the first time since October 2020. As the district approaches the fourth quarter, students who plan to remain virtual will continue to connect to their classrooms from home, but there will be no hybrid schedule for any school. All schools will have one instructional five-day model for all in-person and virtual students.
All current protections and safety protocols will remain place, including social distancing of at least 3 feet, universal masking except when eating and drinking, handwashing and sanitizing. For students who haven’t been physically in the school building this year, each school will provide additional information for a smooth transition.
Additionally, the email also reminded families and staff to remain vigilant as spring break approaches from March 22 to March 26.
“With spring break just a week away, we have heard many anecdotal reports of families traveling,” the email read. “We urge you to be cautious and mindful if traveling. Ohio is no longer issuing weekly travel advisories and is instead referring residents to the CDC for travel guidance regularly.”
Complete CDC guidance on travel can be found at bit.ly/3lk9RA2.