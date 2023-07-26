The Solon Community Center at 35000 Portz Parkway offers many amenities for its members.
Rich Conklin, community center manager, said the features of the center include cardiovascular equipment and weight equipment, a rock wall, an indoor and outdoor pool with play features, a senior center, banquet facilities and a gymnasium with a track above it.
“It’s just a great facility,” Conklin told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I mean, it’s very well used, again, with a number of different age groups from little kids learning to swim to senior citizens playing pickleball. So, it’s just a wide range of people using the facility, and that’s what I think makes us really unique.”
Conklin said he has seen the number of people using the facility rise recently.
“Over the past year, I would say (it has risen), especially since after COVID and people starting feeling comfortable coming back,” he said.
Membership is open to residents and those who work in the city.
To learn more about the Solon Community Center, visit bit.ly/3NURzEd.
Nora Igelnik is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern.