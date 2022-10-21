Solon Community Living, a nonprofit organization planning to create a community-accessible, sustainable housing option for adults with developmental disabilities along Clearwater Court in Solon, plans to break ground in 2023 after receiving final building plan approval from Solon City Council Oct. 17.
According to Ara Bagdasarian, who co-founded SCL in 2015 with his wife, Leslie, getting the final building plan approved was the next step in “fulfilling what we hope to accomplish on the site.” The Bagdasarians, who have lived in Solon since 1997, have two adult children, Julie and Alex, with Fragile X syndrome, a genetic condition that can cause a range of developmental issues, including learning disabilities and cognitive impairment. The couple also founded the Fragile X Alliance of Ohio in 1997, following their children’s diagnosis in 1995.
Solon City Council accepted their bid to purchase 3.65 acres on Aurora Road and Portz Parkway in November 2021.
“Having children with disabilities teaches you patience,” Bagdasarian told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 19. “But, it was a daunting task. You take it one milestone at a time and what has happened is right in line with that. Throw in the pandemic and inflation, along with working through all of the government requirements, it is quite challenging. You have to be persistent as the final prize is too great. Helping our kids and other families is what drives Leslie and me.”
Saying it “didn’t feel right” to only create a community-like, safe housing option only for their children, Bagdasarian said helping other families was always the correct path.
“The alternative was not really an option for us,” he said. “If you’re going to do it, why not make a difference for other people too?”
The final plans call for a neighborhood of six buildings – all ADA-compliant private suites for 14 individuals. The suites include an open-floor concept living room and kitchen, accessible bathrooms, bedrooms, laundry rooms and a front porch. In addition, a community clubhouse will be constructed with a teaching kitchen, a library/sensory area, gathering spaces and an outdoor terrace. The neighborhood will also include six caregiver suites on the second floor of the home.
“That creates a neighborhood,” Bagdasarian said. “We actively started taking applications in late July. Half of those units we have really good applications for. We want more families to learn about us and make an inquiry. The next steps are finishing engaging potential families, finding the right fit for the neighborhood and finishing the capital campaign ahead of breaking ground mid-2023.”
Logan Andress, community director of Solon Community Living, told the CJN Oct. 19 that the physical community is only one part. Andress was added to the team in August but has worked in similar fields for 20 years.
“Over the next 18 months, we also want to build an actual community,” he said. “We want families to get together, get to know each other and build a real community for those families – all before they even move in.”
Bagdasarian expressed gratitude for the response he’s received both from the Solon community and the city’s administration, especially Mayor Eddy Kraus, vice mayor Nancy Meany, city Law Director Tom Lobe, Ward 6 councilman Bob Shimits, and every member of city council, along with public works commissioner Bill Drsek and his engineering staff.
“The vision is really coming together,” Bagdasarian said. “I’m embracing the challenge, knowing we have to do this and seeing the community come together and feeling relief and nervousness and some joy. There is hope and excitement to see this site that has been sitting there vacant come together and come to life.”
Kraus told the CJN on Oct. 19 that the work on SCL has been “a labor of love” for everyone involved.
“It’s very innovative,” he said, “creating different types of housing solutions for those who didn’t have those options before. Before this, adults were disabilities were somewhat warehoused. The options weren’t good. It never spoke to people’s independence. Just because you have a disability, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have the same rights as everyone else. So, this has been very heartwarming to see.”
SCL will also provide area families peace of mind, Kraus said.
“The last thing you want to do is not be able to take care of a child that has a disability and can’t take care of themselves,” he said. “This is an innovative housing solution for folks that need that. I’m glad we’re thinking about this and being attentive to those needs. I hope other communities follow suit.”