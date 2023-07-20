Solon Community Living – a residential community for adults who have developmental disabilities brought to life by Solon residents Ara and Leslie Bagdasarian – has sparked inspiration in the city of Hudson.
Hudson Community Living is a proposed community of six cottage-style, multi-unit homes, as well as a clubhouse for meal services, community recreation and staff offices, according to its website. The proposed location is off of Oviatt Street in Hudson. The Bagdasarians have been assisting Hudson Community Living’s leaders, Chris and Patty Gurreri, in their pursuit of establishing the community. The two families share a common detail: they both have children who have Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disorder that results in various physical and intellectual disabilities.
Ara Bagdasarian spoke to the Cleveland Jewish News about the two communities and how they are working together to develop these spaces for adults who have disabilities.
“This model is something that is a new alternative that we hoped would be replicable and I think they are proving pretty quick that it is,” Bagdasarian said of Solon Community Living’s impact on Hudson Community Living.
He explained both communities are ideal in terms of accessibility to local points of interest, noting Hudson Community Living, specifically, is proposed to be within walkable distance of downtown Hudson, the recreation center and the library.
“The key is accessibility,” he said. “Folks can be in the community a lot easier.”
The multi-unit homes will allow for individuals and their caregivers to reside together but separately, so that caregivers can be available whenever needed, but both parties can also have their own spaces to reside in, he said.
Both communities are geared toward adults 23 years of age and up, and there is a broad spectrum of disabilities which the communities will cater to, Bagdasarian said.
“We’re trying to be as accommodating as we can, depending on what the families’ needs are, what the individuals’ needs are,” he said.
He mentioned more than two thirds of adults with disabilities live at home without a “real, clear plan,” and parents often face the question of where their child is going to live and what their quality of life is going to be like when their parents are no longer alive.
Half of the costs of building Solon Community Living will be paid for by families and half for by grants and philanthropy, Bagdasarian said.
“Then, the ongoing is going to come from a combination of family resources, and Medicaid waivers and maybe some assistance programs,” he said. “Every one of the individuals, themselves, that are going to live here are going to be considered low-income.”
Many individuals who have disabilities are low-income because it is less likely that they have the abilities to earn high incomes, he said.
“I think the beauty is the combination of private money and public money to create something better than the alternatives that currently exist out there,” Bagdasarian said. “You make it better by combining public and private money to make it sustainable.”
The Badgasarians and Gurreris have known each other for many years, and the Gurreris’ son often goes to Solon for activities, he said. The collaboration between the two families has been helpful in the development of both communities.
“I’m supporting him (Chris), he’s supporting me,” Bagdasarian said. “They saw what we were doing and they liked it so much that they said, ‘Geez, we really want to do this in Hudson,’ so we basically shared our playbook with them – everything that we had done and all the work that had been done, the models, the research. So they picked that up and amazingly have moved forward to gather families and put together a plan; and I think they’re pretty close to groundbreaking.”
To learn more about Solon Community Living, visit cjn.org/solon.