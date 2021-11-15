Spotify has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Solon-based Findaway, a global leader in digital audiobook distribution, according to a Nov. 11 news release.
Findaway, which was founded in 2005 alongside its Playaway pre-loaded audiobook player, will retain its headquarters in Solon. It will continue to be led by founder and CEO Mitch Kroll, who also lives in Solon. His daughter was bat mitzvah at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood in 2005.
The purchase will allow Spotify to accelerate its entry into the audiobooks industry, using Findaway’s technology infrastructure to scale its audiobook catalogue and innovate consumer experience. According to the release, the acquisition positions Spotify to “revolutionize” the audiobook space in the same way as music and podcasts, allowing content to reach a wide audience on its global platform.
“It is Spotify’s ambition to be the destination for all things audio both for listeners and creators,” Gustav Söderström, Spotify’s chief research and development officer, said in the release. “The acquisition of Findaway will accelerate Spotify’s presence in the audiobook space and will help us more quickly meet that ambition. We’re excited to combine Findaway’s team, best in class technology platform and robust audiobook catalog with Spotify’s expertise to revolutionize the audiobook space as we did with music and podcasts.”
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. It is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is subject to regulatory review and approval.
Kroll will report to Nir Zicherman, head of audiobooks at Spotify, the release said.
“Together with Spotify we have the opportunity to innovate and democratize the audiobook ecosystem,” Kroll said in the release. “We founded Findaway with the recognition of the power of the spoken word through audiobooks and the unique opportunity to empower storytellers and connect them with listeners. We look forward to combining our leading technology tools and world-class team with the reach of Spotify’s platform to provide an enhanced audio experience for creators, publishers and listeners around the world.”
Spotify was founded in 2006 in Sweden by Daniel Elk and Martin Lorentzon. It now has 381 million monthly users and 172 million Spotify Premium subscribers. With a presence in 178 markets, Spotify has more than 70 million audio tracks including 3.2 million podcast titles, the release said.