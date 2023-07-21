Solon’s master plan, Solon Connects, continues to be a major focus for city leadership since it was first announced in 2019, according to Mayor Eddy Kraus.
Created to shift the city toward a pedestrian-friendly, walkable design, Solon Connects intends to create multi-modal networks between popular destinations in Solon - allowing bike and foot traffic or other means of public transpiration to get around the city easier, quicker and safer.
For Kraus, this is the key to creating a city for people and not cars, he told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“Bottom line is people matter most,” he said. “Most cities have historically been planned for cars. And there is much more to life than cars. They’re great, of course – they get people places. But, studies have shown that when people are active – whether that is walking or hiking – you have a healthier community. You have more social interactions with people, less depression and other mental health issues, and economic development growth.”
Adding it’s all about “giving people options” for how they want to get around their community, Kraus shared several updates to current projects that are entwined in the Solon Connects master plan. Those updates come in three prongs, he said - starting with the continued development of its rails projects.
The Chagrin Falls trail, more commonly referred to as the Rails to Trails project, will connect Solon, Bentleyville and the South Chagrin Reservation, once completed. First unanimously approved by Solon City Council in February 2022, the Cleveland Metroparks will design, build, manage and maintain the 2.1-mile trail on a long unused Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Co. right-of-way purchased by the city in 1992.
The project will also include another 1,500-foot section and a 215-foot bridge over the Aurora branch of the Chagrin River, connecting to an already existing section of rail trail extending into Chagrin Falls. Upon completion, the trail will run just under 4 miles, according to previous CJN reports.
Kraus said construction should start this fall.
“(The Cleveland Metroparks) are working on the design, price, engineering and surveys,” he said. “They will finish it off in 2024.”
Another part of Rails to Trails includes the Headwaters Connector Trail, first referred to as the Norfolk Southern Project. This proposed trail, first presented in February 2022, is 7.3 miles of the former railroad corridor running from Harper Road in Solon to Treat Road in Aurora. The land runs behind Nestle’s headquarters and into Aurora.
Kraus said discussions are still in progress with Northfolk Southern on that land, and while talks are still ongoing, the city has “great partners” in the process.
The second prong is proposed updates to the city’s central retail district, with plans calling for converting sidewalks from their current 5-foot width to 10 feet allowing bikers and walkers space to travel at the same time. Kraus said that would be done throughout the entire retail area.
Lastly, every road in the city will eventually be converted to something Kraus called “a complete street.” Starting with Aurora Road, the city plans to add bike lanes, add or expand current sidewalks, and install multi-purpose paths.
“This makes roads complete for people too, not just cars,” he said, adding after Aurora Road, Harper Road and Liberty Road will be next. “Every road we do, we will do the complete street - in perpetuity.”
As the city completes projects and announces others, Kraus said community input has been mostly positive – with over 80% of Solon residents being receptive to the updates.
“In taking community attitude surveys, we learned what people want and this is the No. 1 priority, creating this active lifestyle,” he said. “All of this is what people want in a community, and doing it safely along with their families, friends and colleagues. It all ties into the whole ecosystem of being active. The days of sitting around all day watching TV or being on the computer, I think, are over.”