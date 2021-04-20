With almost 100 live viewers, the City of Solon held a virtual town hall update for its Solon Connects initiative to discuss current progress and next steps streamed live on the city’s YouTube page on April 15.
Solon Connects is part of the city’s master plan to create a unified network of safe, convenient, affordable and accessible multi-modal connections that offer recreational opportunities and alternatives to getting around the community, regardless of age or ability.
Opening the meeting, Mayor Eddy Kraus quoted a book, “Walkable City: 101 Steps to Making Better Places” by Jeff Speck, focusing on an excerpt credited to Fred Kent, a founder of Project for Public Spaces – “if you plan for cars and traffic, you get cars and traffic. If you plan for people and places, you get people and places.”
“What we’re going to do in our community is reverse course,” Kraus said. “Instead of planning for cars and traffic, we are going to plan for people are places. Why is that? It’s about safety. When you plan for people and places, you make safe communities. It is also about health and wellness, which is foremost on our minds. ... If we’ve learned anything through the pandemic this year, it is our community wants to get out. They don’t just want to be in their cars.”
Michael Mears, senior planner with the Cuyahoga County planning commission, shared an update on the project and allowed for community members attending the meeting to provide feedback and ask questions about the project. Solon was awarded funding for the master plan through a planning commission grant process, and the commission is facilitating the process.
Focusing the plan on further developing 26 miles of new priority sidewalks, 12 miles of side paths and the possible addition of 8 miles of bike boulevards and 13 miles of off-street, multi-use trails, Mears said previous polls indicated residents wanted a more bike/pedestrian-friendly community.
“In addition to demand from residents, we also have the data and research that shows increasing connectivity is good policy because of the numerous benefits it creates for residents,” he said. “Mobility improvements can increase health outcomes, safety outcomes, improve economic activity and help combat climate change. Many of the positive outcomes we want to see in our communities, and the region, are related to improvements in transportation and mobility.”
Mears shared that the Solon Connects plan has moved past the discovery/analysis and vision/objectives stages, and is in the recommendation stage.
“This is where we currently identify steps the city can take to achieve its community vision,” he said.
To meet community interests, Mears touched future city developments being designed in a pedestrian-friendly way, nothing future buildings could be placed closer to the sidewalk so pedestrians don’t have to walk through parking lots. And in developing downtown Solon to meet these goals, “a master plan would provide answers” since each district is zoned differently and may require a zoning code update.
“You don’t want to spend significant energy on connectivity improvements only to have some of the existing land-use policies to be at odds with or work against the community,” he said.
Following a question-and-answer session, Mears closed the town hall by reiterating that the next step, implementation, will take some work.
“This is more of a marathon than a sprint,” he said. “It takes a while to build a connected community. This isn’t just tax dollars being spent, this is an investment in the community. ... The long-term benefits are high.”