In a unanimous vote on Jan. 19, Solon City Council approved a resolution condemning racism, among other community issues. Solon is at least the third community on Cleveland’s east side to pass a similar resolution, following Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights.
The resolution was introduced to council Dec. 7 by Ward 1 City Councilman Macke Bentley, who was elected in November 2019 as the city’s first Black council member.
The resolution commits to improving the quality of life and health of minority residents. It states the effort will support the capacity of leaders to address, engage and lead around issues related to racism and diversity, equity and inclusion more broadly throughout the community, leading to a shared understanding of racism and race. The resolution also indicates the city has a large immigrant population, which includes 20% to 30% immigrants or first-generation American residents.
Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 4 he was “extremely proud to help co-introduce and support” the recent resolution, which “both strongly condemned racism as well as committed to collectively improve the quality of life and health of minority residents in Solon.”
The resolution also notes council and administration will continue to work and build partnerships with cultural and religious organizations such as Black Families Alliance, the Chagrin Valley Islamic Center, the Jewish community and Chinese and Indian organizations, to encourage the sharing of cultures and promote community-wide acceptance.
Additionally, the city will continue to promote racial equality in hiring practices and promotions and push to review hiring and promotional practices to guarantee diversity, inclusion and equity.
“The resolution highlighted Solon’s commitment to embracing diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of community life, including hiring practices, health disparities, economic opportunities, education and community police efforts,” Kraus said. “As Cleveland Magazine, in naming Solon the top community in Northeast Ohio, highlighted the strength of our diversity, we as a community fully embrace those efforts as we move towards a brighter future together.”