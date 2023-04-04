Solon City Council unanimously passed a resolution condemning the recent rise of antisemitic violence and harassment at its April 3 meeting.
Read by Ward 4 councilman Mike Kan, the resolution “unequivocally condemns the recent rise in antisemitic violence and harassment targeting Jewish people” and shows Solon is “standing in solidarity with those affected by antisemitism and for other purposes.”
The passage follows similar resolutions recently passed in Orange at its Feb. 1 village council meeting and in the Columbus suburb of Bexley at its Jan. 10 council meeting. It also follows a December 2020 resolution that Solon council passed condemning any and all forms of racism.
Kan said at the meeting the resolution was championed by Ward 4 resident Jeff Schaffer, who couldn’t attend the meeting due to “a health issue.” In his absence, Kan said he wanted to “express his passion” in his remarks.
“I believe it is significant that we are passing this resolution during Passover week to remind us that hatred against the Jewish people is one of the oldest, if not the oldest, forms of hate against a group of people, “ Kan said. “For every generation, we need to be vigilant and stand against this hate and all forms of hatred.”
Kan said he stood beside all Jewish residents, as well as Mayor Eddy Kraus, Ward 2 councilman Robert Pelunis and Ward 3 councilman Jeremy Zelwin, and to stand “against any form of hatred against the Jewish people, which has become, sadly, all too common.” Referencing recent Anti-Defamation League reports that show an all-time high record of antisemitic incidents in Ohio, Kan said one might ask themselves what passing a community resolution does in combating antisemitism.
“To be fair, this resolution is a small gesture,” he said. “We’re not technically doing anything here. But, words do matter. I honestly wish we didn’t need to say this and didn’t need this resolution. ... But unfortunately, we’re living in a time where antisemitism is becoming more common. ... In Solon, we’ve said for, at least the last year-and-a-half, that we want to be a welcoming city. And this resolution fits into that spirit. If you’re a Jewish person, you belong here. I hope we will have this attitude for all people as we stand against any form of hatred.”
Kraus told the Cleveland Jewish News April 4 that as a Jewish mayor, the unanimous passage of the resolution was “extra touching” for him.
“When I sit down at my Passover seder, I will feel so honored and proud to be the mayor of a community where this is our values,” he said. “That we speak out when we see hatred towards any group. That we, as a community, will say not here. Not in Solon. I think that is really what it is all about. It’s about speaking out and making those voices be heard. It is not going to stop or prevent it, but it is going to show Jewish residents that, in our community, they’re protected, honored and respected.”
Noting he and Kan had been discussing an antisemitism resolution “for a while,” Kraus said he wanted to express that “silence is complicity,” especially as it relates to the history of the Jewish people.
“That is what really drove me, that if leaders don’t speak out, antisemitism then becomes the societal norm,” he said. “I felt that with the rising antisemitism all around us, we all have to speak out. It is the only way we as leaders can react to growing antisemitism. I was moved beyond belief that with a 7-0 vote that our council felt compelled to make a statement.”