Solon City Council met Dec. 21 to hear the second reading of a proposed resolution condemning racism, among other community issues.
The resolution was introduced to council Dec. 7 by Ward 1 councilman Macke Bentley, who was elected in November 2019 as the council’s first Black member. He proposed the resolution earlier this year.
The proposed resolution commits to improving the quality of life and health of minority residents. It states the effort will support the capacity of leaders to address, engage and lead around issues related to racism and diversity, equity and inclusion more broadly throughout the community, leading to a shared understanding of racism and race. The resolution also indicates the city has a large immigrant population, which includes 20% to 30% immigrants or first-generation American residents.
The resolution notes council and administration will continue to work and build partnerships with cultural and religious organizations such as Black Families Alliance, the Chagrin Valley Islamic Center, the Jewish community and Chinese and Indian organizations “in order to experience each other’s culture and expose our citizens to new, exciting and different ways of experiencing life.”
Additionally, the city will continue to promote racial equality in hiring practices and promotion for all position within the city’s workforce, and will push the review of hiring and promotional practices in the workforce to guarantee diversity, inclusion and equity.
Council is waiting for community feedback before voting on the resolution. Several council members have sent correspondence to their constituents and residents can also read about the resolution at solonohio.org.
Solon will be at least the third community on Cleveland’s east side to have a similar resolution if passed, following Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights.