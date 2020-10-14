Clevelanders gathered at Solon Community Park over the weekend for the 2020 Solon Fall Market.
Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 12 that more than 1,300 people attended the event on Oct. 10, which was free and open to the public.
“It was a really nice day, so people wanted to get out,” Kraus said. “But they know that, if they’re gonna get out, they have to be safe; they have to be in an environment where they don’t feel like it’s a health hazard or somewhere where the disease could be spread. So we tried to make it full of precautions.”
Kraus said masks were required and social distancing guidelines were followed during the six-hour event, which was organized by the avant-garde art and craft show team and featured artists and crafters selling handmade items.
“There was jewelry, there was candles, there was (even) hand sanitizer,” Kraus said. “There was painting, photography, purses, you name it; there was everything.”
Entertainment and food trucks were also on site, as well as a petting zoo for local children to enjoy.
According to Kraus, everyone had a good time.
“We all like to feel a little normal,” Kraus said. “Even through the pandemic, it’s just nice to have some events. We canceled pretty much everything this year, so we tried to just bring in some events that we can do safely.”