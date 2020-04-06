Cailey Zelwin is a fourth grader at Parkside Elementary School in Solon, who like other children throughout Northeast Ohio, is quarantined in her home. She’s bored, missing school and her friends, and looking for a way to connect. That is what led her to start a blog about her experiences during the pandemic.
The blog, “A Kid’s Life in Quarantine,” details Cailey’s daily activities, taking walks, doing school work, working on art projects, arguing with her little brother, Cole, and cooking for her family. She writes and edits the blog and takes all of the photos and videos. Blogging not only helps her to cope with the isolation, but also to help others, Cailey said.
“I wanted to remember this time and show people that we’re all in it together,” she said.
As she expressed in her first blog entry on March 16, “I don’t like not having school, and it feels like it will be a while before I have it back,” she wrote. “Put yourself in my shoes – or right now, my socks – and feel the life I have. … I don’t like not having school, but better safe than sorry.”
Her father, Ward 3 Councilman Jeremy Zelwin, agrees the blog is good for her.
“I think it’s a good way for her to share her feelings,” hes said.
This was especially helpful as the continued isolation from school and her friends got Cailey down.
“She reflected upon that in her blog,” her father said. “I think it’s healthy.”
What she posts is based upon her activities that day and if there is not much going on, Cailey will combine a few days into one post. Writing a blog is a natural fit for Cailey, who says English is her favorite subject in school. Cailey also needs to write each day for school, so writing the blog “kills two birds with one stone,” her father said.
The blog is part of daily programming that her father and her mother, Courtney, put together to continue their children’s learning throughout the quarantine. The programming includes math, reading, writing, word study, cursive, a daily walk, soccer skills, an art project, science projects and chores. This also allows everyone in the house to stay engaged.
“With two working parents at home that are balancing their own work schedules, we feel this is a better way for every-one involved,” Jeremy Zelwin said.
One of her favorite entries was when she made one of her grandmother’s dishes for the family’s dinner.
“On Saturday, I learned my Nana’s secret meatballs and mashed potatoes recipe,” Cailey said. “I made the meatballs, mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts. In the end, it was delicious, and my family loved it.”
The blog has hundreds of followers, including her teachers and neighbors. They have started sending in ideas for the blog, such as using a green screen to add fun and exciting backgrounds to her videos.
All of this brightens her mood.
“I like to know that people are reading and they know how I feel,” Caily said.
She said she plans to continue the blog after the quarantine is over.
But, first, she has more activities coming up to keep her busy. She recently started online Hebrew school and Sunday school through her synagogue, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.
Stephen Langel is a freelance writer from Pepper Pike.