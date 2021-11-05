Lila Sukert hasn’t yet become a bat mitzvah, but she has already made her mark at a local charity that she chose to support: Drink Local. Drink Tap., Inc. As a seventh grader at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood, Lila has studied water as a resource. She learned about Drink Local. Drink Tap. through three talks at school by its founder and executive director, Erin Huber.
Drink Local. Drink Tap. builds and monitors sustainable water systems in Uganda. In addition, Drink Local. Drink Tap. hosts beach cleanups in Northeast Ohio.
Inspired by the mission, the 12-year-old decided to start a social enterprise to support Drink Local. Drink Tap.
She creates small, abstract watercolor paintings and T-shirt bags which she sells at farmers markets. With the support of her parents, Julie and Aaron Sukert, who pay for supplies, Lila is able to donate 100% of her proceeds to Drink Local. Drink Tap.
She chose to support the Bukompe Internally Displaced Persons Refugee Settlement in Uganda, and her $1,000 donation was doubled in a match by the non-profit One Day’s Wages.
“I learned that kids in Africa don’t have the same opportunities as we do,” Lila said. “They don’t have bathrooms, water or anything. And I wanted to help so that they could get water and latrines.”
She hasn’t finished raising funds and will continue prior to her March 26, 2022, bat mitzvah at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.
Lila and her mother, Julie, go thrifting for the T-shirts, which she then washes, cuts and ties to create bags that can be used to transport produce as an alternative to plastic bags.
The Solon resident said she was at first surprised that she needed to reach out to people at the markets in order to attract them to her booth.
“The biggest challenge is probably having the courage to go out and sell and thinking that people do not want to buy from you,” Lila told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 7. “My entrepreneurship skills have helped me with that.”
In order to gain those skills, she has been supported by the Young Entrepreneur Institute at University School in Hunting Valley, where students float a business concept and are given the tent space at the markets at no charge. She has also taken an entrepreneurial class at Mandel JDS.
Lila said she learned how to calculate how much she has raised and “how to get my company out there, my business out there. It’s helped me develop a logo.”
Lila has sold her framed watercolor paintings for $5 each and T-shirt bags for $10 a piece at North Union Farmers Markets at Shaker Square in Cleveland and at Crocker Park in Westlake, and at the Sunset Market at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights.
Her younger sister, Dalia, 10, has helped her maintain a presence on social media, creating an Instagram account under the name @everydropcountsbyls.
She was honored at a “splash party” for major donors Sept. 9. A video was made about her for the event.
“It was amazing,” Lila said of the party. “It’s so inspiring to hear Erin talk and to see everything that they have planned. It was also really great to see my interview on the screen, and I feel very proud of myself.”
Jay Lieberman, head of school at Mandel JDS, was also honored at the event on behalf of the school’s work with Drink Local. Drink Tap. He said the school has initiatives to conserve water to bring awareness to students about the scarcity of water throughout the world – including growing vegetables in a hydroponic tower and eliminating the use of plastic in its cafeteria.
The sixth grade did a walk for water to raise funds for Drink Local. Drink Tap., raising $2,500, which was also doubled by One Day’s Wages. The sixth grade also did a beach cleanup at Edgewater Park, netting more than 30 pounds of trash.
“We tell kids … we want them to be leaders to change the world. We change the world one person at a time. So Lila decided that this was a cause she wanted to continue throughout the summer,” Lieberman told the CJN Oct. 7. “There’s a Jewish proverb … speech is not the important thing, but the action. Part of what Lila did, she learned about this, and she implemented it into real action.”