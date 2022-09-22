Madison Jackson is a 24-year-old graduate student – who has founded and is executive director of a nonprofit organization, the Global Jewish Pen Pal Program, which aims to connect Jewish people from all over the world with one another. Pen pals are matched through the program and given the chance to learn about Jewish life in different cultures with one-on-one communication.
Jackson founded the program in 2020, at a time when everyone in the world became isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her inspiration came from a camp she attended in 2014, Camp Szarvas, in Hungary, a camp for young Jewish people ages 7 to 18.
Camp Szarvas instilled an interest in global Jewish life, Jackson told the Cleveland Jewish News. She said she quickly learned that, even before the pandemic, not everyone had the capabilities to travel the world to learn about Jewish life thousands of miles away. She created the Global Jewish Pen Pal Program to connect those that could not travel to meet Jewish people of different regions.
Another part of her inspiration, she said, came from a trip to Poland to learn more about global Jewish life. People around her told her they were surprised that she wanted to learn about global Jewish life while she was there as they didn’t think there was much to be found. However, she learned that wasn’t true once she arrived. She thought that by exposing others around the world to someone with personal experiences in Poland’s Jewish communities, that negative reaction she faced would change.
Recently, Jackson went on a six-week tour in Europe to promote the nonprofit organization, during which she got the chance to meet some of the pen pals that she worked with. She had the opportunity to get to know them more and realized that people across the world can have similar interests.
“It gave me the chance to build strong connections with people far away,” said Jackson, who is studying to get her Master of Fine Arts degree in creative nonfiction writing at Chatham University in Pittsburgh.
Throughout the tour, she said her love for the program and learning about Jewish life grew and her perspectives, of both herself and the organization, changed. She watched as pen pals from across the world learned of connections that they didn’t even realize they had. Some people learned that they knew the same people and had the same friends before they ever were connected through the Global Jewish Pen Pal Program and others learned of different connections.
“The world seems a lot smaller,” said Jackson, who is an affiliate member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, where her parents, Ellen and Lee Jackson, are members.
Jackson, a 2015 Solon High School graduate and a 2019 graduate of Binghamton University in New York, said she plans to continue to grow the Global Jewish Pen Pal Program and possibly turn it into a career. She wants to get more pen pals involved with the program and work on fundraising.
Jackson, who was the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company in 2016, has had a passion for learning and writing about Jewish life since high school, she said, and she uses the drive that comes from that to run the program. Founding the Global Jewish Pen Pal Program has propelled her into many different experiences, which she said she hopes will continue as she wants to meet more people to learn about their lives. She said her passion lies with her pen pal program and helping Jewish people all over the world learn about each other through their personal experiences.
Lydia Kacala was the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.