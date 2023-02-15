For 2022 Solon High School graduates Ben Garfield and Brandon Silverstein, sheltering in place during the Feb. 13 shooting at Michigan State University may have looked very different, but the emotions were the same – fear, confusion and devastation.
Just before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 13, 43-year-old Anthony McRae arrived on campus in East Lansing and fired inside Berkey Hall and MSU Union, killing three students and wounding five. After an hours-long lockdown of the campus, a manhunt ended when McRae killed himself miles away while being confronted by police. Police had not determined a motive for the shooting as of Feb. 15.
The shooting happened a day before the fifth anniversary of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting that killed 17.
In 2019, McRae was accused of illegally possessing a concealed weapon, according to the state corrections department, but pleaded guilty to having a loaded gun in a vehicle, a misdemeanor. He completed 18 months of probation.
The Associated Press reported a school district in Ewing Township, N.J., closed
Feb. 14 after investigators said that McRae, who lived in the area years ago, had a note in his pocket indicating a threat to schools there. But it was determined there was no credible threat, local police said later in a statement shared by the superintendent.
Authorities identified the three fatality victims as Arielle Diamond Anderson, a sophomore from Harper Woods, Mich.; Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Gross Pointe, Mich.; and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson, Mich. The five students who were injured remain hospitalized in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich., as of Feb. 15, according to WJBK in Detroit.
Classes have been suspended through Feb. 17 and are scheduled to resume Feb. 20. Starting Feb. 15, the FBI’s Detroit field office and victim services division began assisting students, faculty and staff in recovering personal items.
Silverstein and Garfield of Solon are best friends and Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity brothers.
Garfield told the Cleveland Jewish News that when a text alert was sent to MSU students to “run, hide, fight” at 8:31 p.m. Feb. 13, he was at his dorm, Armstrong Hall in the Brody neighborhood on campus, with a few friends and AEPi fraternity brothers after playing soccer. They were starting to play video games when they got the sense that the alert was “really bad.”
He said the gunman “probably ran right through my area.”
“There was a lot of misinformation going around (Feb. 13), with some people saying everywhere was getting shot at, which wasn’t true,” said Garfield, 19, a freshman studying pre-law. “I wasn’t in my room, I was upstairs in a different dorm. There were eight of us there and I was fortunate for that. We were playing Xbox and getting ready to head over to the frat house and got the text alert. Unfortunately, we’re pretty numb to emergency texts like that. So, we didn’t realize for about a half-hour that it was really bad. That’s when we barricaded the door and turned the lights off until it was clear.”
Saying the shooting and lockdown were “one of the most terrifying things I’ve ever been part of,” Garfield said there were times when his group couldn’t get a hold of their friends, unsure if they were safe.
“It was one of the more terrifying things I’ve ever experienced,” he said. “When everything was happening, you’re just trying to find your friends and make sure they’re accounted for. We couldn’t reach one of them, but later found out his phone had died. Obviously, you want to protect yourself, but you also want to know your friends are OK.”
During the lockdown, Garfield said he stayed in constant contact with his parents. Growing up, he attended The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood with his family.
“When it was all over, they had stayed up to know I was safe,” he said. “One of my best friends, Brandon Silverstein, who also graduated Solon with me and is in my frat, our parents were also in constant communication with each other. It was decided (Feb. 13) that we would come home as soon as we could.”
Garfield and Silverstein left campus the morning of Feb. 14, returning to Solon by the early afternoon.
For Silverstein, the lockdown was spent in the basement of the AEPi fraternity house, where he had been hanging out with his fraternity brothers when the campus alert came in. To enter the building, there is a keypad door and another keypad door to get into the basement, he said. Silverstein attended Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights as a child.
“Right when it happened, this kid came in and told us what was going on,” Silverstein, 19, a freshman studying marketing, told the CJN. “He had the police scanner on and we were all in shock. We heard an ambulance go by and we knew then it was a serious deal. I texted my parents to let them know I was OK, but that there was an active shooter situation.”
Silverstein said the shooting happened about a three-minute drive from where he was sheltering in place.
“It was sickening, honestly,” he said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen. Everyone was so scared, but luckily we were all together and that really helped. It was an anxious feeling not knowing what was going on. The whole thing totally came out of nowhere.”
Around 2 a.m., the AEPi fraternity brothers sheltering in place at the fraternity house got a visit from Rabbi Benzion Shemtov, co-director of the Chabad Student Center @ MSU. He runs the Chabad with his wife, Simi. Silverstein said that while he doesn’t visit the Chabad regularly, getting that guidance “was reassuring.”
“Having him there and having that voice to talk to us somewhat allowed us to relax,” Silverstein said.
Shemtov told the CJN he felt compelled to visit because “we all need to look out for each other and be united in the face of this senseless terror.”
Shemtov also visited Sparrow Hospital the night of the shooting with Rabbi Yisrael Pinson, co-director of the Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit. Both rabbis are chaplains and worked to provide comfort and help to those gathered.
“We need your prayers and love right now, and above all, positive actions of increased goodness and kindness,” Shemtov said. “And that’s what we’ve been doing all night and all day yesterday (Feb. 14).”
MSU Hillel is also providing support to students, according to a Feb. 14 statement on its Facebook page. Counselors from Jewish Family Service of Metro Detroit were on campus Feb. 14, along with rabbis from local congregations like Congregation Shaarey Zedek, Adat Shalom, Temple Israel and Temple Beth El.
“It’s a very sad day in East Lansing,” the Hillel’s statement said. “Our hearts are broken by the senseless violence that took place on campus. We are here for Jewish Spartans. In these moments, Hillel remains steadfastly committed to supporting our student community. We invite all students to join us and process this horrific event together, as a community and feel safe in our building. To our students, please know that you are not alone. We see you, hear you and know you are hurting. ... In times of darkness, our community can be a source of light. Together, we will get through this tragedy.”
Garfield and Silverstein said by the time they left campus the morning of Feb. 14, it looked like “it was the middle of summer,” Garfield said.
MSU has about 50,000 students, including 19,000 who live on campus. According to Hillel International, there are about 3,500 Jewish undergraduate students and 500 Jewish graduate students at MSU.
“Campus was just so empty, and pretty much cleared out after the shelter-in-place was lifted,” Garfield said. “People were gone pretty much by 4 a.m. By the time we left, it looked like the middle of summer. No one was there.”
Silverstein said, “The exact words I used in the car was that it looked like a ghost town. We drove right through campus and there were no students out. Just reporters and cops. It was just really empty, which is extremely uncommon for a Tuesday morning.”
Statements of support and calls-to-action from local, statewide and national leaders also poured in on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, including from President Joe Biden. He said on Feb. 14 that he and first lady Jill Biden were “praying” for the students.
“Too many American communities have been devastated by gun violence,” Biden said. “I have taken action to combat this epidemic in America, including a historic number of executive actions and the first significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years, but we must do more. The fact that this shooting took place the night before this country marks five years since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., should cause every American to exclaim ‘enough’ and demand that Congress take action.”
Biden went on to call on Congress to “do something and enact commonsense gun law reforms,” including required background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, closing loopholes in the background check system, requiring safe storage of guns, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who “knowingly put weapons of war on our streets.”
“Action is what we owe those grieving today in Michigan and across America,” Biden said.
When they return to campus this weekend for classes on Feb. 20, both Garfield and Silverstein said they hope for increased campus security. Both freshmen also indicated the campus will “be different” in the wake of the shooting.
“I don’t know what to expect really, but I think some things will be different,” Silverstein said. “The way the shooter got in was that those buildings didn’t require a specific key or anything. I know some other college campuses require that, but those buildings just didn’t. Hopefully, we can see changes on that front.”
Garfield said, “I feel safe, but the whole dynamic of MSU being that college town has changed now. It wasn’t this bad area, it was safe. You could walk home at night and no one was afraid to do that. But now, we’re going to be much more alert.
“I think one important change we should see on campus is requiring a campus ID to get into every building. For most dorms, you need one. But for certain buildings like the student union or buildings that house classrooms or dining halls on the first floor and dorms above, you don’t need an ID to access that first floor. This guy walked right in, no problem.”