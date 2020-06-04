Solon graduation parade brings students closure

Solon High School students participated in a unique graduation ceremony that they say was better than traditional graduation and gave them a sense of closure amid the ongoing pandemic.
The May 28 Class of 2020 Pomp & Circumstance Graduation Parade included more than 400 cars filled with students, their parents and other family members, driving along a parade route on SOM Center Road. The course was lined with teachers, staff and other well-wishers and ended with school officials presenting diplomas as pictures were taken.
Solon Superintendent Pro Tempore Fred Bolden said the idea for the parade came from the desire to respect state orders for social distancing while providing students with a meaningful graduation experience. The result is “the single most unique graduation that has ever happened,” providing students with memories that are “going to be with them for the rest of their lives,” he said.
Students felt the same way.
Solon High School senior Jake Moses, who is heading to Ohio University in Athens to study business, said the parade was “better than a real commencement.” The event was interactive and exciting as opposed to just sitting and listening for your name to be called, he said.
Benjamin Grossman, who is heading to the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga., to study finance, agreed. The parade exceeded his expectations, was lighthearted, easygoing, and had more of an individual feel to it than the usual graduation, he said. For instance, signs designed by each family for their graduates lined the entrance to the high school parking lot.
Amanda Weiskind, who will be attending The Ohio State University in Columbus and studying mechanical engineering, concurred. The parade was “more fun and memorable experience than traditional graduation would have been,” she said.
What students most enjoyed was being able to see all of their teachers going back to preschool. The teachers lined the parade route, shouting congratulations to the students as they passed by.
Weiskind said connecting with “all of the teachers that shaped me as a student and as a person and led me to who I am as a person was really nice to see. Actually, it was kind of emotional for everyone.”
However, there was still something missing, she said.
“One of the things that a lot of the students wish we could have had was just the opportunity to see each other, and take pictures, hug each other, and celebrate with each other,” Weiskind said.
But students understood there was only so much that could be done given the need for social distancing. Under those circumstances, Grossman said the parade was “the next best thing.”
Despite not being able to celebrate together, the event provided “a lot of much-needed closure for a lot of people,” Grossman said.
Moses said, that closure came, to a great extent, from being able to say goodbye to your teachers, administrators and staff.
Weiskind agreed that reconnecting with teachers made a big difference.
“I don’t think that (the school) could have done a better job, especially since they got all of the teachers together, teachers we haven’t seen in years, and who we wouldn’t have seen” at a traditional graduation,” she said.
Meanwhile, Solon will hold a virtual graduation ceremony June 11. The ceremony will feature a roll call of graduates’ names, pictures and videos of students moving their tassels and throwing their caps, commencement speakers, and the school’s alma mater as sung by the Madrigals, a student vocal ensemble.
Stephen Langel is a freelance writer from Pepper Pike.