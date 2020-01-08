In Puerto Rico on a vacation to celebrate his high school graduation, Ethan Braun experienced beaches, the pool and two earthquakes.
Braun, a graduate of Solon High School and a member of Solon Chabad, both in Solon, is a freshman at Ohio University in Athens, and had never experienced an earthquake.
“I was sleeping and then the bed just started shaking and I woke up,” Braun told the Cleveland Jewish News on Jan. 7. “And I figured it was an earthquake because there was one yesterday on the other side of the island, and I checked my phone and it was 4:30 and then I went back to bed. And it happened again around 6, but I was up that time.”
Braun said he saw no evidence of damage and that he was unconcerned about future temblors.
The magnitude 6.4 temblor crushed an elderly man, injured at least eight other people and sent buildings tumbling to the ground, The Associated Press reported.
Braun said he was not surprised by the earthquake because there had been one on the opposite side of the island the previous day.
Most of the damage occurred in Guánica, where a three-story school collapsed, the AP reported.