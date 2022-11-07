As they ran onto the field, they were surrounded by a parade of flags from other nations. The atmosphere was of a World Cup flavor, though certainly on a smaller stage.
“We weren’t sure what to expect, Ari Friedman, a junior goalie on the Solon High School soccer team, told the Cleveland Jewish News “But it was really cool. It sent a strong message.”
It was Solon versus Mentor High School on Sept. 28, in what was called “International Night,” where the Comets were celebrating the country of every player’s heritage. There were flags from Hungary, Ethiopia, South Korea, China, Guatemala, Ukraine, United States and Israel.
Of the 38 players on Solon’s varsity and junior varsity teams, 23 countries or player origin were represented.
“It was a great idea to see that we have so many nationalities on the team,” Dylan Hershey, a sophomore goalie, told the CJN. “It was great to be a part of it.”
It was the brainchild of new Solon assistant coach Scott Embacher, who has coached or seen most of those players since they started playing on youth recreation teams, and then playing club soccer with the Solon Soccer Club.
“We were on the sideline during a scrimmage before the season, and I struck up a conversation with the boys, asking, how many countries are represented on our team,” Embacher said. “We have so many first- or second-generation immigrants on the team. It’s the reason people move to Solon, because there is so much diversity.”
So, the social studies project began.
At the start of the season, the Solon players adopted a new mantra to chant before every game: “We are SC. We are one. We are family.”
“It was Scott’s idea to take that message and turn the game into a whole event,” said Hershey, whose family attends Temple Emanu El in Orange. “I hope they (Mentor) thought it was as cool as I thought it was. Not many high schools have done this. I hope they paid attention to it.”
Hershey’s teammate had a different take.
“I think they were a little angry,” Friedman said. “We had all these flags and they introduced us as one. We really couldn’t lose that game.”
They didn’t. Solon won, 3-2, its only conference win of the season.
The pregame messaging goes deeper than who wins and who loses a soccer game.
“It’s all about doing things together and supporting one another,” Darcy Hershey, Dylan’s mother, told the CJN. “It gives you a deeper reason and a bigger picture.”
Embacher said, “It was such a great celebration of diversity. If you took all the countries represented where our players are originally from, that’s over 3½ billion people.
He and his wife, Audrey, have adopted two children, both from Ethiopia. One, Fasi, a sophomore, plays midfield for Solon.
“We’ve taught them to be proud of their heritage,” Embacher said.
Ten members of the Solon varsity team are Jewish and they posed with the Israeli flag after the game. They are: Eric Boykin, Max Fader, Rowan Hirsh, Noah Konheim, Brennen Schwartz, Zach Smith, Evan Sussman, Aaron Titlebaum, Friedman and Hershey.
“When I was younger and a youth going to these games, I was always inspired and I always thought, ‘I want to be on that field when I’m in high school,’” Friedman said. “The younger players on the club teams got to see what our games are like, and they connected that with the message.”
Was Friedman, whose family attends Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, proud to be a part of that message?
“Oh yeah. For sure.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.