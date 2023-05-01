The Solon City School District is grieving the loss of one its high school teachers.
Crystal Kennedy Cespedes died unexpectedly April 26, according to an April 27 email sent to students, staff and families by high school principal Erin Short. She was 40.
“Our hearts are heavy as we share the tragic news of the unexpected death of one of our Solon High School teachers, Crystal Cespedes,” Short wrote. “Currently, we don’t have any specific details regarding her passing. During her time at SHS, she touched many people in our school community as a teacher, mentor, colleague and friend. Ms. Cespedes taught environmental science and chemistry for us for 15 years. She will be deeply and profoundly missed by us all.
“Students and staff will react in different ways. We should all expect and try to understand that there will be a variety of emotions and responses to what has occurred. The most important thing we can do is to be supportive and encourage an open expression of feelings.”
Superintendent Fred Bolden wrote in an April 27 email to students, staff and families that “tragedy has struck our school community. Earlier this evening, one of our Solon High School teachers, Crystal Cespedes, passed away unexpectedly. Ms. Cespedes was a beloved science teacher and club adviser and will be deeply and profoundly missed by us all. ... This is a sad night for us all, and I wanted you to be aware of this loss. Please keep Ms. Cespedes’ family and our high school community in your thoughts and prayers.”
In collaboration with mental health professionals, the district implemented a plan to help high school students and staff receive the support they needed April 28 and throughout the weekend, Bolden wrote.
Short wrote in an April 28 email to students, staff and families, “Today was a sad and difficult day, but it was comforting and necessary for our school community to be together. Our students and staff are amazing and stepped up throughout the day providing support to one another through quiet comfort, a shoulder to cry on, and a receptive presence to share stories and memories.
“Counselors and administrators met students in all of Ms. Cespedes’ classes today and that support will continue as long as necessary. Our district team of mental health professionals was present all day today and met with a small, but steady, flow of students who wanted to talk. Many students also wrote notes and cards to express their feelings and share their condolences with the family. ...”
Cespedes is survived by her son, Luca Cadorini; her wife, Nicole Cespedes; her mother, Holly Lindsey Kotarski; her sister, Melissa Sperlich; and her stepmother, Lisa Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Kennedy.
Friends and family will be received for visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. May 3 at Kindrich-McHugh Steinbauer Funeral Home at 33375 Bainbridge Road in Solon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made to a gofundme campaign to support Luca’s education bit.ly/3oZCxnE. The fund raised $19,585 of a $60,000 goal as of May 1.