Ava Maersch recently had two close family members affected by leukemia and lymphoma. Isabelle Levy’s grandmother passed away from breast cancer.
The two Solon High School sophomores – tired of the statistic where it seems just about everyone knows someone who is dealing with or dealt with cancer – wanted to make a lasting difference and push the efforts to find a cure for cancer.
The teens are competing in The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s 2020 Students of the Year Campaign with the goal of raising $20,000 in seven weeks through partnerships with businesses, monetary donations and donatable items for a silent auction at the Grand Finale Gala March 13 at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown Hotel.
The girls’ team, named Solon Smacks Down Cancer, is one of 22 local teams competing against one another to raise the most money for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The winning team’s candidates will be awarded a $2,500 college scholarship at the Grand Finale Gala.
This is Cleveland’s fifth year of the campaign, and in 2018, 18 teams raised $511,000.
Isabelle was introduced to LLS’s campaign first by her older sister, Sydney, who participated in last year’s campaign and raised over $30,000. Students enter the competition by being nominated, and Sydney nominated Isabelle.
“I want to raise money for people who have blood cancer because it’s very upsetting,” said Isabelle, 15, who attends Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. “It’s not something that a family wants to go through or even the person who has it. We want to fight to raise money to find cures for blood cancer so families and people don’t have to go through the traumatic events.”
Isabelle picked her close friend of five or six years to start the team Jan. 25, and the two got to work.
“My whole life, I just thought I’m so fortunate to have the life that I have and have been able to experience all these great things, but people who are suffering from several different forms of blood cancer don’t get these opportunities,” said Ava, 16, who attends The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “I want to fight for my family members and raise money to help their cause.”
The girls were assigned LLS campaign assistant Jaclyn Moran to help them gain the entrepreneurial, marketing and project management know-how.
Ava and Isabelle created a 12-member team by inviting friends, family and adults to join the cause. They contacted local eateries like Shake Shack and Chipotle to partner. When a customer ate at those locations and said they were purchasing food for Solon Smacks Down Cancer, the stores donated a portion of the sale to the cause. The girls held a fundraising event at Adrenaline Monkey in Warrensville Heights. They contacted businesses to send donations, giftcards or goods to be used as silent auction items. As of now, about $12,000 has been raised, without taking into account the silent auction items that are tallied at the Grand Finale Gala.
Besides gaining knowledge about leukemia and lymphoma, and learning how to run a campaign, Ava and Isabelle, as well as the 34 other high school students involved, have learned other skills as well.
“The way the campaign works is that it allows these students to come out of their shells a little,” Moran said. “Even just from working with them for the past six to seven months, I’ve seen these quieter-type kids become excited and able to ask people to help support them. It kind of pushes them out of the comfort zone a little bit to ask these people to support them because obviously it’s a great cause. The hardest part is just asking.
“Same thing with project management, especially for Ava and Izzy. They had such a big team that sometimes it teaches them how to be a leader. It helps them kind of figure out how to manage people, how to motivate their team. By the end of the day, we can help guide them to make them and their team successful and also help them grow as leaders too.”
With more than 100 national LLS markets doing their version of the student of the year campaign, more than $22 million has been raised by high school students since 2016, Moran said.