A “limited educational lockdown” Sept. 30 following the discovery of a bullet in a student’s gym locker at Solon High School ended prior to 2:45 p.m., according to Tamara Strom, communications director of Solon City Schools.
“The educational lockdown at Solon High School has now been lifted and the search is complete,” Strom wrote in an email to Solon schools families. “The search was done in an abundance of caution when a bullet was found in a gym locker and a student subsequently reported a rumor regarding a gun on school grounds.
“A search of the student backpacks, lockers and other areas of the school was completed by the Solon High School administration and Solon Police with mutual aid from additional law enforcement including area agencies with explosive detecting canines, who are trained to detect weapons.
“No weapons were found.
“During the search, the students remained in their classrooms with their teachers. This was far from a normal school day, but absolutely necessary. We will not take chances with student safety.
“Every decision made today was to assure the safety of students and staff in the building, including the timing of messages. We are committed to providing information to families and the community as it becomes available and, most importantly, when it is safe to do so. These decisions are made in collaboration with law enforcement.”
Strom wrote in the morning to alert parents as well.
“Dear Solon High School families,” the morning email reads, “Solon High School is in a limited educational lockdown. All students and staff are safe.
“Our administrative and security team, in conjunction with the Solon Police Department, placed the building into the educational lockdown to conduct a full building search following the discovery of a bullet in a gym locker this morning.
“Students are remaining in their classrooms until the search is completed. There is no additional information to share at this time, but we will communicate with you again as soon as the lockdown is lifted and the search is complete.”
