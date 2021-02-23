Solon High School Principal Erin Short has been placed on paid administrative leave over an incident that is alleged to have occurred more than a decade ago, according to a Feb. 23 statement from Solon City School District Superintendent Fred Bolden.
“We take this matter very seriously,” the statement reads. “Although we have not been able to confirm the source of the information, and the claim involves conduct alleged to have occurred more than a decade ago, we immediately initiated an investigation and shared this information with the Solon Police Department.
“The police are investigating the matter as well as the identity of the individual who expressed the concern. We are fully cooperating with police in the investigation.”
No information about the allegations was made public regarding Short, who became principal in 2010 and has been with the district for more than 20 years.
Larry Zukerman of Zukerman, Lear & Murray Co., L.P.A. in Cleveland, who is representing Short, emailed a statement to the CJN Feb. 23 on behalf of his client that was addressed to students, staff and the Solon community.
“As the community is aware, I have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Solon Board of Education and law enforcement.
“From the onset of the investigation, I have been completely forthcoming and cooperative with both the Solon Board of Education and law enforcement. I unequivocally and categorically deny the false and defamatory allegation that has been made against me. Going forward, I will continue to be forthcoming and cooperative with both the Board of Education and law enforcement until this investigation is resolved. Moreover, I will zealously pursue all damages as a result of the false and defamatory allegation that has been made against me.
“Ultimately, I look forward to returning to my position as Principal of Solon High School and leading our nationally recognized students and staff to achieving continued academic, educational and community excellence for many years to come.
This is a developing story.