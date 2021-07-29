After a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Solon Home Days returned from July 23 through July 25 as hundreds of people came with friends and family to Solon Community Park.
The three-day event had something for everyone. In addition to the dozens of food trucks and carnival games, there was also a handmade market that sold goods such as honey products and pottery.
There was a 300-foot-long zipline and large inflatable obstacle course, as well as carnival games for children. Kids as young as 4 years old were sinking miniature golf shots and playing miniature shuffleboard.
On the opening day of the event, Ward 1 Councilman Macke Bentley and Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus went head-to-head in a cornhole match, with Kraus winning in the best-of-three competition.
At the end of each day, which saw near-perfect weather under clear skies and 80-degree temperatures, the city presented movies and bands. After Pixar’s “Ratatouille” was played on Friday, Backtraxx Band, featuring CJN columnist Hal Becker, and Yosemite Slim performed on Saturday and Sunday night, respectively.