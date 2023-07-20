Solon Home Days will return for its 25th year from July 28 to July 30 at Solon City Park at 6679 SOM Center Road.
Solon Home Days includes food vendors, activities, parade, games and raffle.
Tracy Sullivan, director of community and cultural enrichment for the city, oversees all the community events that happen in Solon, including Solon Home Days.
Sullivan said it takes the entire community life team to help organize the event. Community life includes the art center, recreation center and the senior center at Grantwood Golf Course.
“The whole community life team helps with Home Days,” she said. “There’s somebody at Grantwood Golf Course running the 5k, people at the senior center running the pickleball tournament, people at the art center who are booking entertainment and there’s people at the rec center who are handling the parade. So, it’s this big team effort.”
Over the years, Sullivan said that Home Days has grown and become more of an intimate experience for the community to connect with each other.
“Home Days has changed and evolved and it’s completely different than what it used to be,” Sullivan said. “We used to have carnival rides and now we like to call it more of a community block party. Come out and see those neighbors that you haven’t seen in a while, hang out with your old friends and come listen to music.”
Home Days will feature an array of activities for children and adults, incorporating other departments in the city like the Solon Center for the Arts. Each day will include something new, including a parade at noon July 30.
“For the kids, we will have inflatables, a petting zoo, face painters a kids carnival game area and more,” Sullivan said. “The Triple Threat Theater Camp is also doing a small performance and then the Dance Performance Camp is performing on Friday night. There is also a lineup of bands ranging from R&B to Polka.”
There will be plenty of opportunities to grab some festival-favorite foods from food trucks. There will also be a beer garden and two coffee vendors.
“We have a whole ton of food trucks,” Sullivan said. “Anything from funnel cake, kettle corn, gyros and pasta. We also have two different coffee vendors coming, one on Friday and one on Saturday, and a beer garden every day, open for those 21 and older.”
The handmade pop-up market will feature garden items, home decor, crafts and food.
“The pop-up market will include jewelry, honey, garden stuff, candles, beauty supplies and more,” Sullivan said. “Last I heard there were close to 45 to 50 vendors. That’s usually just for the popup market.”
She said she wants Solon Home Days to be an opportunity for people to connect with other residents and celebrate Solon.
“Our goal is to allow residents to gather and celebrate the city,” she said. “We try to make it more intimate for the community so when they go, they would see their neighbors and friends and their kids will see their peers from school.”
Solon Home Days Schedule
Friday, July 28
4- 8:30 p.m.: Family DJ dance party on main stage
4-9: Kids inflatables, activities and carnival games
4-9: Grand raffle presented by Solon Benevolent Fund
4-9:30: Food trucks and food vendors
4:15-4:45: Triple Threat Theatre Camp showcase on the main stage
5-9:30: Community beer garden and backyard games
6-8: Airbrush tattoos by Viva
6-9: Cornhole tournament
6-9: Free caricatures by Ron Hill in the picnic tent
6:30-8:30: Balloon twisting by Blake Bailey Productions
7-7:30: Solon Center for the Arts dance performance on the main stage
8:30-10: Movie in the park, “Luca”
Saturday, July 29
7:45 a.m.: Kids donut dash at Solon Community Center
8: Pickleball tournament at Solon Community Park tennis courts
8:15: 5K run at Solon Community Center
Noon-8 p.m.: Artisans and crafters handmade market
Noon-8:30: Community beer garden and backyard games
Noon-9: Kids inflatables, activities and carnival games
Noon-9: Food trucks and food vendors
Noon-9: Grand raffle presented by Solon Benevolent Fund
12:30-2:30 p.m.: Face painting by Viva
1-3: Prime and trio on main stage
1:30-3:30: Balloon twisting by Blake Bailey Productions
2-5: Solon High School alumni baseball game and batting practice
3: Babes of 1916 softball game on diamond No. 4
3-5: Airbrush tattoos by Viva
3-5: Brickhouse blues band on the main stage
5-7: Face painting by designs by Wendy
5-7: DJ Kris Koch on the main stage
6-9: Free caricatures by Ron Hill in the picnic tent
7-9: Ropa Vieja on the main stage
Sunday, July 30
8 a.m.: Pickleball tournament at Solon Community Park tennis courts
Noon: Solon Home Days parade
1-1:45 p.m.: Cleveland Contemporary Chinese Culture Association performance on the main stage
1-3: Airbrush tattoos by Viva
1-7: Artisans and crafters handmade market
1-7: Grand raffle presented by Solon Benevolent Fund
1-8: Barnyard petting zoo
1-8: Kids inflatables, activities and carnival games
1-8:30: Community beer garden and backyard games
1-9: Food trucks and food vendors
2-4: Northcoast Mix on the main stage
3-6: Free caricatures by Ron Hill in the picnic tent
4-6: DJ Kris Koch on the main stage
4-7: Face painting by Designs by Wendy
6-9: The Besides on the main stage
7: Grand raffle prize drawing presented by Solon Benevolent Fund
7-9: Balloon twisting by Blake Bailey Productions