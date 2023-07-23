The Solon branch of Cuyahoga County Public Library at 34125 Portz Parkway has plenty of summer activities planned for all ages through September.
Darlene Davis, Solon branch manager, said that one of the most standout activities is the annual summer reading game, which is available for children, teenagers and adults until Aug. 13.
“So, that’s a highlight every summer,” Davis told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I’d like to think for the children, especially, for those grade school children who are trying to bridge that gap through the summer.”
Structured as a bingo game based on how many books a person has read, participants can win up to five bingos and collect a completion prize, which is a book to take home and keep.
“I would probably like to stress the fact that they are going to help build their own library by winning, you know, getting a completion prize that entitles them to a book,” Davis said.
Grand prizes will be drawn for all Cuyahoga County Public Library branch locations after the summer reading program ends. Prizes include an iPad 10, a Nintendo Switch, a bicycle and tickets to see “The Wiz” at Playhouse Square. A participant receives an entry in the grand-prize drawing for every bingo completed.
Through the end of July, there are weekly story time sessions that do not require registration. Baby and Me story times are on Wednesdays at 11 a.m., toddler story times are on Fridays at 10:30 a.m., and preschool story times are on Fridays at 9:30 a.m.
The Solon branch is also hosting Summer Fun for Everyone through the end of July, which is a program featuring challenges for grades one through six involving reading, art, science, technology, engineering or math. No registration is required and activities take place on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. as well as 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday activities are also available from 2 to 3 p.m.
For teens, there will be a DIY (Do It Yourself) self-care kit program from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 12. There are also multiple presentation programs for adults, like an event featuring details about the new USS Cleveland Navy Combat Ship from 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 9.
Davis said the Solon branch has seen an increase in attendance at events this summer.
“People are more at a more comfortable level now since WHO (World Health Organization) has announced that we’re pretty much out of the COVID pandemic, so they’re not on the alert like we were before,” she said. “So, people are coming back to the library. Our numbers as far as circulation and customer visits have gone up.”
To learn more about the events and activities available at the Solon branch this summer, visit cuyahogalibrary.org/branches/solon.
