Solon resident Todd Adelman may not have been the winning pitcher at the Greg Newsome & Friends Celebrity Softball Game and Home Run Derby on June 24 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, but his efforts did help Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Donovan Mitchell bring home the Home Run Derby trophy in the process.
Adelman told the Cleveland Jewish News that his team, Team Ward, had a 3-0 lead at the top of the first inning. But by the final score, it was 15-12, with Team Newsome winning. Mitchell was on Team Newsome, led by Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome.
This was the fourth year of the event, first hosted by Joe Haden, former Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback for its first two years, and then by former Cleveland Browns and current New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Adelman said he had attended all four events due to his “hobby” of taking photos with celebrities.
“I try to go to random events to meet some of the celebrities, but I never know going in if I will or not,” said Adelman, who is a congregant of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. “When I got to go to these events in the past, I played the first time and the other two I was on the field. But, I’ve always loved attending it.”
When he heard the event was back, Adelman said he knew he would attend again in hopes of “getting some autographs.” He soon learned his friend, Andrew Grover, would be the event emcee. The pair play together in the Beachwood men’s softball league, and Grover asked if Adelman wanted to pitch in the game. Grover also is the emcee for the Lake County Captains, who play at Classic Auto Group Park.
“I said yes before he could even finish his sentence,” Adelman said. “I was really nervous going in. I was talking with some of the players, knowing I was not talking to them as a fan, but instead talking to them to help them win.”
Adelman said Mitchell told him he wanted his pitches “flat and low,” and Newsome asked for pitches with “an arc.” The hardest part for Adelman was to make sure he could pitch in a way that would set up each player for success, eventually getting subbed out on the mound for former Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt because his “pitches were too good” and was setting up the opponent team for home runs. Adelman was then sent to the outfield.
“It worked out well for them,” Adelman said with a laugh, referencing the opponent team’s eventual win. “They were all complimentary and told me I did a great job. Some fans even approached me after the game to take photos and sign autographs, even though I warned them that I was a ‘nobody.’”
Mitchell even went on to win the Home Run Derby portion of the event, and credited Adelman for helping set him up for the win with his pitching skills.
“Donovan Mitchell was terrific,” Adelman said. “He was a total fan favorite. I would say he was the biggest name at the event. He is such a great guy and a phenomenal athlete. To see him play so well and hit so many home runs, it was amazing. Even after he won the Home Run Derby, he came to the mound to thank me. We took a photo with the trophy, which we agreed was ‘half mine.’”
After all was said and done, Adelman said he was left with a “truly unbelievable experience.” He was also happy his wife, Kelly, father, Larry, and nephew, Caden Vincent, were all in the crowd.
“It was so special to have everyone there,” he said. “This was an amazing event and something I will remember forever.”