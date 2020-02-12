During his speech at Solon’s State of the City on Feb. 11, Mayor Ed Kraus invited “a very old friend” of his to say a few words.
“He (wanted) to share some thoughts with you for a minute,” Kraus said. “So I’m going to just grab him real quick.”
Attendees watched as Kraus stepped aside. Moments later, he reappeared, sporting a coat and top hat.
“Good afternoon everybody, my name is Samuel Bull,” the mayor said, lowering his voice. “It was pleasant for Mayor Kraus to invite me here today. I came in last evening for some business. He kindly offered a room at the wench house.”
Referencing the Solon Motel on Aurora Road, Kraus, as Bull, one of the first settlers of Solon, said, “It’s just absolutely gorgeous, a lot of activity, a lot of traffic. ... They asked me if I wanted to apply the half-hour or the hour, but nonetheless, what a lovely, fine motel you have there on the corner.”
Garnering a laugh from the audience over lunch at Signature of Solon Country Club, “Bull” dove into the 200-year-old city’s history.
Later, as himself, Kraus made a special point to thank many of those in attendence.
Noting Solon boasts more than 900 businesses, 47 of which joined the community in 2019, Kraus said, “I can’t name them all, but they’re all special. They’re all important. They all contribute to the lifeblood of our community.”
He then thanked members of Solon’s government who helped facilitate the city’s growth.
“Where we’ve got a great team,” Kraus said. “There’s so many things we’re doing great, but I have to tell you, I’m more geeked up about the future than anything else, because Solon’s greatest days are ahead of us.”