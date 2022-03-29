Solon native Ben Truong and other Ohio University students gathered in New York City in early March to participate in an alternative spring break service opportunity with Repair the World, a national volunteer organization focused on Jewish values.
“We accomplished so much but what I really learned was to appreciate everything that I have and to really think about how to improve my community little by little,” Truong said. “Change doesn’t have to be huge. The small moments of helping others add up to make a big difference.”
Jared Stern, Jewish student life coordinator at OU Hillel in Athens said the program provides experiences that can continue to make a difference for students after the actual service is over.
“I wanted to create this program for students to take ownership and accountability for something meaningful that they could take back to campus.” Stern said, adding he participated in alternative spring break as a student and wanted to bring the experience to Ohio University.
“Alternative spring break is about a hands-on experience that allows students to perform acts of tikkun olam outside of their comfort zones,” he said, adding students are able to build character as well as learn leadership skills and lessons through the program.
According to OU Hillel’s Rabbi Matt Derrenbacher, the students engaged in phone banking to raise money, worked in a community garden, organized and handed out food at a local food pantry and helped expand some of Repair the World’s active volunteer projects.
Truong said that one of the projects was particularly meaningful for him.
“The project that I really appreciated was the food pantry,” he said. “Giving back means everything to me and I was very familiar with this work and it really hit home when we saw community members in need being handed the bags we packed.”
Stern added that volunteering in New York made the experience even stronger.
“It was important for our students to do this in an area where they didn’t know anyone,” he said. “It’s very easy to help people you know; it’s much harder to help strangers.”
He also hoped students would be able to replicate these efforts in their own communities.
Derrenbacher said he believed this would happen as one good deed inevitably leads to another.
“Their love and their dedication to the work they were doing was inspiring to watch, motivating others to continue their chain of good deeds through their actions,” he said.
Derrenbacher said that he was impressed by the choice the students made to engage in acts of chesed during their vacation.
“They could have easily gone home, gone on vacation or done a number of other things with their spring break time,” he said. “Instead, they chose to spend their time and their money actively making our world a better place.”
Stern said the Repair the World fellowship program will continue. Derrenbacher said because of the success of the program, the university plans to make the alternative spring break an annual trip as an opportunity for students to continue offering their services and bettering their community.
Lizzie Eidt attends The Ohio State University in Columbus and writes for the student newspaper, The Lantern.