Had someone poked their head into a small Solon Community Center classroom Sept. 23, the vision of seven children babbling in French probably wouldn’t have headlined dinner conversation that night.
But this first-time meeting of La Petite École Française de Cleveland, or Cleveland’s Little French School, was more than local youth learning how to say their ages in French. This class was the beginning of the children of French immigrants gaining a connection to their heritage.
The idea for the school came about when Oussama Laraichi, a Parisian-turned-Chicagoan, campaigned to be the elected representative for the French citizens established in the Midwest and Kentucky.
“When I started running for this small office to represent the French citizens in the Midwest, one of the main concerns of French families around the Midwest is to have a type of French language class,” Laraichi said. “... In smaller sized cities, French communities don’t have options as far as French education.”
The French population now calling the Midwest or Kentucky home is notable, Laraichi said. Across the 12 Midwest states and Kentucky, there are 10,000 French immigrants registered as voters. Laraichi said the total number of Francophones in the area is probably greater, considering this number doesn’t include children and those not registered to vote.
Laraichi guessed Cleveland has between 1,000 to 2,000 French immigrants.
Along Laraichi’s campaign, he met Cleveland-area Francophone Alexis Castel. Castel has two young daughters, and Laraichi said Castel was already looking at ways to bring some form of French education to Northeast Ohio. Castel joined Laraichi’s campaign, and the two decided they would bring a French education framework already crafted by the French government called Français LAngue Maternelle, or FLAM, to the Midwest and Kentucky.
The only requirements to start a FLAM association and receive funding from the French government are to be nonprofit and provide classes outside of children’s daily school.
Laraichi successfully won the election in May, and he and Castel immediately set about devising their first school.
“It was a big proposal that we wanted to bring this French framework to as many schools around the Midwest and Kentucky as possible in the next five years,” Laraichi said. “And because I had Alexis right by me when I was running, it was a natural choice that we started with Cleveland first.”
Castel created Facebook and WhatsApp groups with the local French community, where he pitched the idea of bringing in a French school. It wasn’t long until he and Laraichi had established a board of members for the school, where Castel is the school’s president and Laraichi is the vice president.
Gaelle Knight, a Lyon-native who has lived in the U.S. for 23 years and in Solon for about 14 years, loved the idea for her 5-year-old daughter, Chloé, to connect with her mother tongue and culture. She joined the school as its treasurer. Knight suggested the class be held at the Solon Community Center, which proved to be an affordable option for the school.
“We wanted us to be together, to speak in French together,” Knight said. “Because for us living here, life is in English, school is in English, TV is in English. It’s important for our children to know how our culture works.”
Laraichi worked on the funding side of the school, where he worked with the Consulate General of France in Chicago. The consulate provided the Cleveland school with a $1,000 grant. Consul General of France Yannick Tagand made his first trip to Cleveland to oversee the opening of the new school.
La Petite École Française de Cleveland started its six-week, one class per week pilot program Sept. 23. The class is open to all French immigrant children. Currently, the seven students range from 5½ to 12-years-old, and their French proficiencies span from fluent to beginner.
Magalie Frazier of Aurora serves as the school’s teacher, where she uses the program’s framework to teach the students the French language and culture. Using provided materials, like French picture books or coloring books, a volunteer parent reads to the younger children.
Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus was present for the school’s ribbon cutting. He said that Solon is no stranger to a wide array of culture and ethnicities, and that a Chinese school also calls Solon home.
“This is really cool for the community, and it just showcases how Solon has become a really international city,” Kraus said. “It’s great for Solon, because not only Solon residents but residents throughout the region can come here, their kids can learn the French language and the French culture.”
The FLAM framework really comes in handy, Laraichi said, in the school’s future. If it is determined that the Cleveland school should continue beyond its six-week pilot, the framework would provide additional grants and resources.
When it comes to the school’s future, it could feature numerous classes catering to students’ diverse French levels, an extension to include Francophones from across the world living in Northeast Ohio and even a brick-and-mortar location.
“A lot of us come here initially as an expat – there are a lot of French companies in the area,” Knight said. “It would be wonderful to have a French school or even a French American integrated school like there are in other cities. This may just be the beginning of it.”
Laraichi said he’d like to see an expansive network of French schools developed in the Midwest and Kentucky. His idea is to go to mid-size cities where there is a decent-sized French population yet no French offerings, like in Kansas City, St. Louis, Louisville and the Twin Cities.
He said he’s been in contact with a French school in Cincinnati, yet it has been closed since the start of COVID-19.
“What we learned is that it’s more than just a school or class,” Laraichi said. “The kids grow up together and the families come together. It’s kind of a little family that you start, and it’s really helping out the families. That is my main concern as an elected official.”