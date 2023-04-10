A Solon police officer who fired at an armed suspect after a car chase that ended near Grace L Roxbury Elementary School in Solon April 6 was placed on paid administrative leave, according to an April 7 news release. The school went into lockdown as a result of the incident.
Patrol officer Bryan Butto attempted to stop a Honda minivan on Aurora Road that was reported as stolen from Cleveland after being taken April 4 in an aggravated robbery. A chase ensued, traveling south on SOM Center Road, west on Arthur Road and northbound on Solon Boulevard, where the stolen car crashed into the rear of another vehicle near the elementary school, police said.
Butto was hired by the Solon Police Department on May 10, 2021 and has been an officer in the state of Ohio since 2009.
A 16-year-old male suspect exited the stolen vehicle with a gun, and Butto fired at least one shot at the suspect who was not struck and fled on foot southeast-bound through some backyards, surrendering after a short foot chase, police said.
Click here to watch dashcam video and bodycam video from the Solon Police Department. CONTENT WARNING: The video contains graphic audio and video of a car chase involving a minor and local police engaged in firing of guns, including audio of gunshots. Viewer discretion is advised.
The suspect’s firearm, a loaded semi-automatic .40 caliber Glock model 23, was recovered by police immediately after the suspect was apprehended. The weapon was loaded with 22 bullets and had an extended magazine. One of those bullets was in the chamber, although it is not clear if the suspect had fired a weapon or not, police said.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, improper handling of a firearm, fleeing and eluding, aggravated menacing and carrying concealed weapons charges. He was transferred to the custody of the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center April 6 where a formal determination of charges will be made, the police said.
A neighborhood canvass did not turn up any damage to property or injuries to citizens immediately afterward, police said. There were some minor injuries to the driver and passenger of the vehicle that was struck, police said.
Roxbury Elementary School was briefly placed in a precautionary lockdown due to the police activity outside of the school, although all students were reported safe and were at no time put in danger, according to an email sent to Solon schools’ families by the school district.
Lt. Bill Vajdich told the Cleveland Jewish News it was a “scary incident” to happen near a school, but as soon as realizing where they were, an officer asked over the radio for the school to be put in a lockdown.
“The school did a great job in their response as soon as they found out that there was something going on involving police out front,” Vajdich said. “We did our job to notify, they did a fantastic job to execute one of their plans, and that’s to keep the kids from harm’s way, from going outside.”
Solon Boulevard was closed between Arthur Road and Orchard Road while Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted police in clearing and investigating the area.
BCI will continue to provide support through their processing of the incident scene and preservation of evidence. The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office will continue with this investigation. Solon police will also complete an internal investigation of policy and procedures as more facts are established. The case remains under investigation.
School for Roxbury students continued through the end of the school day and all students were dismissed at the end of the school day from Orchard Middle School.
Roxbury is at 6795 Solon Blvd. Orchard is at 6800 SOM Center Road.
This is a developing story.