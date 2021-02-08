When Melissa Gottlieb and Liz Rumizen met more than 20 years ago at a Lamaze class while pregnant with their first children, they were fast friends.
With more brunch dates, joint family vacations and memories to count, another thing resulted from the Solon residents’ friendship – Keylery, a combination of “key” and “jewelry.” The company, which offers fashion-forward key and key-fob wristlets officially launched last fall after being in development since October 2018.
Their combined four children attend three different Big 10 schools: Pennsylvania State University in University Park., Pa., University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis., and The Ohio State University in Columbus. This is where Gottlieb and Rumizen noted something odd – otherwise stylish sorority girls and fraternity boys wearing their dorm key around their wrist tied to rubberband or cord.
“We always sat here, talking about how these kids are wearing their keys or fobs, and are so into taking photos and dressing up, but why are they wearing such an ugly hair tie or rubber band like that?” said Gottlieb, who is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. “We were sitting on a beautiful Sunday afternoon at Pinecrest, finding ourselves talking about it again. We decided – why don’t we just do it? Why don’t we meet every Monday and see what happens – and that was October 2018. It was just a conversation born out of a brunch.”
After that initial conversation, Rumizen said the pair took a deep dive into Instagram - studying photos of sorority girls and saving ones that were wearing their key around their wrist. What resulted was a book full of hundreds and hundreds of photos.
“We would just like crack up at this,” she said. “So, at our very first Keylery meeting, we started writing down names of companies that we would like to be called. While we brainstormed, we came up with Keylery –key and jewelry.”
Made of leather, each piece is fully customizable allowing customers to choose a bracelet color, charm, cover and tether, which is a chain connected to the key or key fob to stop it from detaching from the wristlet. Gottlieb, 52, and Rumizen, 53, worked with Lakewood-based product design company Cardboard Helicopter to determine a design, and sources their product through a factory in China.
Then, Keylery began its ambassador program. Twenty-four college ambassadors were provided with Keylery products for them and five friends, resulting in almost 125 free products for everyone to try. The original launch goal was in spring 2020, Rumizen said. But when the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting their production plant in China, a unique benefit emerged.
“Everything happens for a reason because it did give us time to work out any kinks that we may have had,” Gottlieb said. “It ended up being nice. We were able to use the extra time to figure everything out at a slower rate.”
During product development and testing, the pair also realized Keylery could appeal to more people than just college students. Designed to serve people with one important key, and not to replace the traditional keyring of people with multiple keys, they noticed it could serve healthcare workers, senior citizens in apartment-style living and teachers.
“Our key is for one locked door when you leave your building, office, cabinet, dressing room or doorman,” Gottlieb said. “It is one locked door, so the key needs to be on you at all times. So, it started at the college level, but has expanded as we saw a universal need.”
As Keylery proceeds through its first year of official business, Rumizen said they’d like to be synonymous with safe and stylish key storage.
“I do remember one thing that Melissa said was that most products use some sort of made-up word that was never used before it was just made a word,” she said. “But, they become a household name because people know that product. So, our biggest accomplishment will be brand recognition where students are given their keys to their dorm and they suddenly think, ‘Oh, I need my Keylery.’ It’s about knowing there is a solution, having a place for your key.”
But it also wouldn’t hurt to be sold at big department stores, bookstores, and retail stofres like Target and Bed, Bath and Beyond.
“We just want people to know that you don’t have to wear your key or key fob on a hair tie or rubber band,” Gottlieb said. “You can make it stylish – fashion meets function.”
Keylery is a sponsor of the Cleveland Jewish News high school player of the week.
Publisher’s note: Melissa Gottlieb’s husband, David Gottlieb, is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation’s Board of Directors.