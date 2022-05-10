Parents of children in the Solon City School District raised concerns about the mental health of students – partly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – and the district’s response at the May 9 Solon Board of Education meeting.
“I am here today to reiterate the growing concerns about the lack of mental and emotional resources that are available in our district for kids, teachers and parents grade K through 12,” Solon resident and parent Kristen Chandler told the board.
Chandler said she and Becky Utterback, another parent, met with Debbie Siegel, assistant superintendent; Cari Root, director of pupil services; and Superintendent Fred Bolden April 5.
“The district has very little social and emotional resources that are available to our children’s staff and parents,” she said, adding that other districts in Ohio have responded with additional staffing. “While my children personally do not need these kinds of resources to date, the addition of these resources would directly affect them and every child in their classroom.”
She said teachers need additional resources and that more administrators are needed in school buildings.
“Three administrators, one of which is rarely in a building, is not enough for 514 children when a crisis occurs,” said Chandler, who serves on the PTA. “I speak for a large number of parents who have witnessed troubling behavior in the schools.”
Sarah Hoynes said at the May 9 meeting that Lewis Elementary School, where her twins attend fourth grade, a social and emotional skills group was held for students without parental consent and led by “an individual and an intern who have no credentials to lead such a group.”
She said she approached Bolden about her concerns.
“I was told how well my children are doing academically,” Hoynes said. “My children’s test scores are not the only aspect of what matters, what really defines them as individuals or students.”
She called Bolden’s response “reprehensible,” adding that her concern was not just as a parent, but as a licensed mental health professional in the state of Ohio.
“I find it to be deceitful and egregious that the district continues to allow the misconception that our school guidance counselors are in fact counselors or able to provide multiple emotional health supports. They are not and they cannot.”
Bolden said he could not comment on an individual parent or student situation due to confidentiality in a follow-up email through a spokeswoman May 10.
“As an educator for over 25 years, I have always focused on the whole child and not just their academic performance,” Bolden said. “Our building teams all include professionals with advanced education and training to provide necessary support for students to support not only their learning but their social-emotional well-being as well.”
Utterback also spoke at the meeting.
“What the kids come to school daily, and have to witness, sometimes is a little bit terrifying,” she said. “Listen to your staff members. I know that they have expressed concerns and they’re often met with resistance.”
Bolden gave a “brief overview” of steps the school district is taking regarding social and emotional health, spurred by his meeting with Chandler and Utterback, he said.
“Even before the pandemic, I know that our schools are working to embed more social emotional supports into the school day to help students regulate their emotions to deal with stress and anxiety,” Bolden said.
The district is working with a psychologist, whom Bolden called “an expert in executive functioning,” and “that we’re going to help our students, including those who are struggling, to help develop skills related to emotional regulation, stress management, self-care, and organization and building resilience.”
The district uses a “systemic intervention process” for students who have “more intensive social emotional issues,” he said, adding staff also works with a board-certified behavior analyst.
In addition, “members of our school mental health and counseling teams also provide individual counseling support groups, suicide risk assessment, safety plans and referrals with community resources in mental health,” he said.
In concert with partner Bellefaire JCB in University Heights, the district is planning to add more social advocates for youth counselors, he said. The district has a 20-year partnership with Bellefaire JCB.
The district is also working with Cleveland Clinic “to move our kids up in line when they are experiencing those issues,” Bolden said at the meeting.
In the fall, Solon schools will pilot Cleveland Clinic’s School Mental Health Program Virtual Access Clinic, to provide quicker access and a more streamlined pathway to developing care plans for high school students in crisis. The professionals would coordinate care plans with students’ primary care providers and the school, Bolden said in the May 10 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
This summer, three more of Solon’s school psychologists will complete certification as crisis prevention institute trainers, he said. Training in those skills will be given to “all new classroom, lunch recess monitors and security aides.”
Elementary teachers will receive training in “zones of regulation,” Bolden said, “a systemic and visual cognitive behavioral approach for helping students identify their feelings and gain increasing control over their emotions reactions.”
Bolden said his list was not exhaustive.
“We’re not perfect, but we want to continue to work on doing better in every aspect of our students lives,” he said at the May 9 meeting.
Board chair Julie Glavin said she appreciated parents raising concerns.
“It’s been a tough year. It’s been a tough couple years,” she said, adding that the board is committed to “taking stock of where we are as a district … and what we can do to best help the kids in this district.”
Bolden said Solon has three assistant principals, seven school psychologists across seven school psychologists – two at the high school, one at each of the middle schools, two for elementary schools and one at the Regano Early Learning Center.
In addition, he said a social worker “is part of our seven-eight grade school team” and a student assistance facilitator, who is also a licensed social worker, is “on our high school team.” In addition, there are nine school counselors at the high school and middle school one for each of Solon’s elementary schools, Bolden said.
Explaining what triggered her concern, Chandler said that she and Utterback witnessed a fist fight between two boys on a field trip in the fall of 2021.
“Seeing 9-year-old boys punching each other is alarming,” Chandler told the CJN May 10 in a telephone interview. While she said the third-grade teachers “were amazing,” follow-up was lacking.
“A lot of the monitors and other staff members besides the teachers haven’t been trained in a long time in de-escalation, trainings and anything in crisis management,” Chandler said. “Then we started doing some research to validate some of our questions and our concerns. And we found that Solon really is lacking the qualified individuals that can provide these resources and needs.”
Chandler said some surrounding districts have a wellness director.
Chandler said at Roxbury Elementary School, there are two psychologists that float, and one has been on medical leave and that position has not been backfilled.
Chandler also said Bolden’s list of steps, while “encouraging,” is aimed primarily at the high school.
“We’re coming at this from a very positive concerned way,” Chandler said. “And to date Solon schools have been really responsive in parental concerns. So, we’re hopeful.”