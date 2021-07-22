Controversy has shrouded the Solon Police Department and mayor’s office since the decision was made to raise and then lower the “thin blue line” flag on Solon Police Department property.
The “thin blue line” flag flown on Solon Police Department property was created in 2014 by white college student Andrew Jacob. Prior, the imagery had existed on patches and stickers but never as a flag, according to The Marshall Project.
Prior to July 13, the “thin blue line” flag had been raised by the police chief on the police department property. On July 13, Solon Police Chief Richard A. Tonelli and Mayor Eddy Kraus released letters addressing the decision to lower the flag.
“It seems a few of our residents took Chief Tonelli’s raising of the ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag on department property to mean something that was clearly not intended,” Kraus wrote in a July 13 letter to residents about Tonelli’s intentions and his decision to request the flag’s removal. “Frankly, this is a product of our current environment and one that tarnishes even the best intentions.”
Tonelli wrote in his July 13 letter to residents, “For the members of the Solon Police Department, the ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag represents support for law enforcement and those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. For others it is a symbol of opposition to the racial justice movement. It was never our intention to heighten tensions. It is important for us to maintain the trust between our officers and citizens.”
The following day, Gary Wolske, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio, wrote a letter addressed to Kraus and Tonelli in disagreement with their decision.
“We are well aware that a very small group of people intent on canceling others don’t like our flag,” Wolske wrote in his July 14 letter. “But to see a city cave in that we thought was proud of its police is terribly disappointing.
“You gave a victory to those waging a war on police. Nothing was gained in the conversation about police-community relations. The people who choose to hate the men and women who strap on a bulletproof vest and leave their families to report for duty still hate them. But now, they have more ammo, ‘see-the city agrees. Police shouldn’t be honored.’ It’s sad.”
On July 16, Kraus released another statement to residents, building upon sentiments from his July 13 letter.
“I appreciate Chief Tonelli’s initial intent behind raising the flag,” Kraus wrote. “I support the message behind the action, and I join all who support that intent.
“However, I believe that intent and message are better conveyed by the original Thin Blue Line flag, a solid black background with the thin blue line adorned across it. This design has a decades-long tradition of representing the men and women in blue who stand between law and chaos and who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
Kraus said he has received support from community leaders and organizations, including Tonelli and the Alliance of Black Families, in flying this iteration of the “thin blue line” flag, which is a thin blue line across a solid black background.
