Solon Mayor Edward H. Kraus requested the removal of “Thin Blue Line” flag from the Solon Police Department property.
“It seems a few of our residents took Chief Tonelli’s raising of the ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag on department property to mean something that was clearly not intended,” said Kraus, in a July 13 letter to residents about Police Chief Richard A. Tonelli’s intentions. “Frankly, this is a product of our current environment and one that tarnishes even the best intentions,
“In the interests of narrowing the focus of dialogue strictly on supporting our officers, I requested the removal of the current ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag in hopes another symbol might be better suited.”
Tonelli also wrote a letter to the community July 13.
“It is unfortunate that the thin blue imagery has been associated with extreme and dismissive views that are counter to our values,” said Tonelli in the letter. “Nonetheless, we are sensitive to the fact that it alienates us from those we are committed to serve and protect.
“For the members of the Solon Police Department, the ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag represents support for law enforcement and those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. For others it is a symbol of opposition to the racial justice movement. It was never our intention to heighten tensions. It is important for us to maintain the trust between our officers and citizens.”