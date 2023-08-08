A Solon police officer was injured Aug. 4 while responding to a two-vehicle traffic incident by a third driver suspected to be operating his vehicle under the influence on Cochran Road near Hall Street.
Thomas Eastman, 53, of Cleveland Heights, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested on the scene after crashing into a traffic stop involving three other vehicles at 9:32 p.m. and injuring officer Jim Koretsky.
According to a news release from the Solon Police Department, Solon officers responded to a reported “road rage” type incident on Interstate 271 in Mayfield Heights that was heading into Solon. The two vehicles, an Amazon delivery van and a silver Nissan Maxima, were described by a dispatcher. A Solon patrol officer spotted the Maxima going southbound on Cochran Road, stopping it near Hall Street.
The van proceeded into neighboring Glenwillow, where it was stopped by a Glenwillow police officer and directed to travel to the Solon traffic stop. The Amazon driver returned, parking in the northbound lane while Koretsky, a 16-year veteran of the police department, and the Maxima were in the southbound lane. The Amazon driver was also joined by his supervisor, who was driving a Nissan Sentra. The Sentra parked behind the Amazon van in the northbound lane.
Koretsky, 42, walked over to the other side of the street to interact with the Amazon employees, and while he and the supervisor were out on the road, Eastman crashed his white BMW X3 into the rear of the Sentra, pushing the Sentra into the Amazon van, the release stated.
The Amazon supervisor was also struck in the arm as Eastman passed by after the initial crash, according to the release.
The release said Eastman told an officer he had been drinking wine before driving and presented slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. A breath test was administered at Solon Jail following the arrest and failed field sobriety tests showed a .184% blood alcohol content. Ohio’s blood alcohol content limit is 0.08% for adults ages 21 and older, with the aggravated blood alcohol content limit at 0.17%. For drivers under age 21, the limit is 0.02%.
Eastman’s license was placed under administrative suspension as a result, and he was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, prohibited blood alcohol content, aggravated assault and assured clear distance ahead, according to the release.
Koretsky was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for a “serious leg injury,” the release said, but is expected to recover following surgery.
The 37-year-old Amazon supervisor did not require medical transport for her injury. The Amazon driver, 38, was not struck, and passengers in the Maxima on the other side of the road were not involved in the crash.
Both the BMW and Sentra were towed from the scene.
Any investigation regarding the reported road rage incident that spurred the traffic stop will be referred to the appropriate police agency, the release said. The arrest was not related to a sobriety checkpoint set up in a different part of the city that same evening.