The Solon Board of Education approved a resolution renaming the Solon Preschool the Joseph V. Regano Early Learning Center on Sept. 27.
The school renaming honors the legacy of long-time Solon City School District superintendent Joseph Regano and the lasting impact he had on thousands of Solon and Glenwillow students and families over more than three decades leading the Solon schools, according to a news release. Regano died July 5, 2020 of cancer at 72.
A ceremony to dedicate the Joseph V. Regano Early Learning Center will take place at 5 p.m. Oct. 14.
Solon Board of Education president Julie Glavin said in the release this will be only the third time in the history of the Solon City Schools that the Board of Education has named a school in honor of an individual. The district’s other two schools named for Solon educators are Grace L. Roxbury Elementary School and Dorothy E. Lewis Elementary School.
“No one is more deserving of this prestigious honor than Joe Regano,” Glavin said in her statement. “We are proud to designate this lasting tribute to his memory. He was an exceptional administrator, and even more importantly, he was a gifted educator, loyal friend and an outstanding human being. We were all privileged to work with him as a colleague and a friend.”
Glavin said Regano’s vision for the early learning center was that it would be the gateway to the district’s mission to focus on the needs of every child and create an educational pathway for all students to follow from their first day in a Solon classroom through graduation.
“Joe Regano represented the heart and soul of the Solon Schools for 35 years and that legacy will now continue,” Glavin said in the release.
Solon Schools Superintendent Fred Bolden noted that naming the preschool for Regano is fitting for many reasons.
“Joe was a mentor and a dear friend,” Bolden said in the release. “Above all else, he cared about the children of this district. Getting this space to create a preschool was his dream, his vision.”