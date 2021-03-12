Solon High School Principal Erin Short was reinstated March 12 after Solon’s city prosecutor determined there was no criminal activity on her part.
Short was placed on paid administrative leave Feb. 15 after two school board members and two teachers received an email Feb. 14 from a fictitious email address alleging she had a relationship with a woman who had been a student at Solon High School.
“I’m pleased to report that we have received formal notification from the Solon Police Department and city prosecutor that no charges will be brought against Erin Short and that the investigation into claims made against her is closed,” Fred Bolden, Solon City School District superintendent wrote parents in a March 11 email.
“The last three weeks have been difficult for our entire Solon Schools community. But the district must take seriously all concerning matters that are brought to our attention. We owe it to our students, to our staff and to the community. We have a reporting process in place to protect our students and staff when concerns arise. We respect that process, we are committed to it and we follow it to the letter. We also unfailingly cooperate with police investigations and allow them to progress unimpeded. As always, we will put students first and we are eager to move forward together.”
During the investigation, Short released two statements regarding the email through her lawyer, Larry Zukerman of Zukerman, Lear & Murray Co., L.P.A. in Cleveland.
“It is an unfortunate sign of the times that anyone can hide behind a computer, create a fake email account, and defame anyone of their choosing with a few keystrokes,” Short said in the second statement. “The contents of this email are 100 percent false. As I have before, I unequivocally and categorically deny the false and defamatory allegation contained in the email.”
She promised to cooperate “until my name and reputation are cleared.”
Short admitted to police she had a relationship with a 2005 Solon High School graduate, but said that relationship started after the student graduated.
Short, 48, was hired June 13, 2000, as an assistant principal and was an assistant principal when the two met. She was promoted to associate principal at the beginning of the 2006-07 school year and promoted to principal on Aug. 1, 2010, to begin the 2010-11 school year. Her salary is $142,503 plus benefits.