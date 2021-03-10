This story has been updated to include comment from the Solon School District.
Solon’s city prosecutor has ruled no criminal charges following an investigation of Erin Short, principal of Solon High School, who has been on paid administrative leave since Feb. 15, pending a criminal investigation.
Fred Bolden, superintendent of Solon Schools, sent an email to families and staff March 10 saying Short will be reinstated.
“I learned this afternoon and confirmed verbally with the Solon Police Department that the prosecutor’s office will file no charges against Solon High School Principal Erin Short,” he wrote. “Ms. Short was placed on paid administrative leave on February 15, in keeping with the district’s standard operating procedures and pending the outcome of the investigation into a concerning email sent to our board members on February 14.
“We have not yet received the final results of the police investigation into this matter or formal notification from the prosecutor’s office, but we expect that shortly,” Bolden continued. “Once we receive this information, we will have further details on when we will welcome Erin Short back to her duties as principal.”
“This afternoon I ruled no criminal charges in this matter,” Solon Prosecutor Lon D. Stolarsky told the Cleveland Jewish News March 10. Stolarsky said he emailed his determination to the Solon Police Department.
Lt. Jamey Hofmann, who led the investigation for the Solon police, said the investigation is closed.
“I’ve talked with them,” Hoffman told the CJN March 10, referring to the administration of Solon City School District.
Short’s attorney, Larry Zukerman of Lear & Murray Co., L.P.A. in Cleveland, told the CJN March 10, said he would make no further statement.
Julie Glavin, Solon school board president, and John Heckman, school board member, received an email Feb. 14 which Bolden turned over to police for investigation that day. In Bolden’s Feb. 15 letter to short informing her of her status, he referred to the allegation into “inappropriate behavior.”
In a statement released by Zukerman, Short said the email came from a fictitious email address and the allegation was fictitious.